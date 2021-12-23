Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu shines brightly in a gorgeous yellow dress, these exclusive photos capture her fashion power!





Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud by winning the prestigious crown after 21 years. She is the third woman to win the Miss Universe crown after former beauty queens Lara Dutta (2000) and Sushmita Sen (1994). Currently, the whole country is busy celebrating his achievement. The 21-year-old recently stepped out for an exclusive interview with ETimes. The winner of the contest was captured wearing a bright yellow dress with ruffle details at the bottom. She kept her manes open and opted for pink makeup. Proudly wearing the Miss Universe belt, Harnaaz posed elegantly for the camera. The beauty queen has already wowed fans with her sartorial choices and her latest avatar in a gorgeous yellow dress captures her fashion power. Speaking exclusively to ETimes, Harnaaz expressed his love and respect for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. "I mentioned this before, I share a lot of respect and love for Shah Rukh Khan. The amount of hard work he has done and still is doing is never enough I think. has always stayed grounded, he's always been successful. And the way he spoke in every interview, that really inspired me, that it's just your attitude that makes you evolve. He's a wonderful artist and a wonderful human being, "said Harnaaz. (BCCL)

