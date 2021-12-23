For Hofstra men’s basketball, chaotic trip to Arkansas yields decisive victory

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 09: Jalen Ray # 20 of Hofstra Pride takes a jump shot during the AAC … [+] Men’s Basketball Tournament – College Basketball Semi-Finals vs the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Entertainment & Sports Arena on March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton / Getty Images)

Getty Images



As the sun began to set on the shortest day of the year Tuesday, the Hofstra men’s basketball team were already relaxing at a hotel on the Jersey Shore, even though the opening game of his next match against Monmouth was still over 24 hours away.

It was easy for us, said Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton over the phone. Guys can get their feet up, relax, and get ready for dinner later.

It certainly exceeds what the Pride went through last Friday, when the second leg of a trip to Arkansas was canceled due to fog in the Washington, DC area and Claxton and his team rushed to find rooms. hotel for the team and a flight to Arkansas the next morning.

Of course, things turned out pretty well for Hofstra, who stunned Arkansas ranked no. 24 in the Associated Press poll 89-81 to claim the Programs’ first victory over a team ranked in the AP poll for the first time since 1976. But even as Claxton prepared for Monmouth on Tuesday afternoon, he was still in awe of the task of getting to Arkansas.

It almost collapsed at the last minute, discovered (that) the next day, Claxton said. Fortunately, this is not the case.

The 23 members of the Hofstra travel party were on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Airport when the flight was canceled at around 7 p.m. Unsurprisingly, it was impossible to find another commercial flight for later Friday or Saturday morning with so many seats open the weekend before Christmas.

Everyone was calling and checking flights and nothing was available, Claxton said. It was like, look, the only way to get there is if we charter in the morning.

So, once the pride arrived at an Embassy Suites, players immersed themselves in a dinner of chicken fillets and wings while Claxton oversaw the task of finding a charter flight on a mid-budget.

We don’t really want to do it, because of course it’s going to get expensive, Claxton said.

But Arkansas, who expected a near-full crowd in their only game this season at the off-campus Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, was eager to make sure the game was played. Eventually, the host school offered to share the cost of the plane with Hofstra, which made the final bill more palatable to visitors, whose university administrators worked through the night to finalize the deal.

The superiors had to get involved and they were very, very helpful until midnight in trying to do that, Claxton said. That was a lot, man, in a short period of time.

The Hofstra group of travelers ate breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, took off from Dulles in suburban Washington DC about 90 minutes later, and arrived in Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. With no time to go through the usual pre-game procedure at their hotel, the Pride players rested as much as they could before heading to Simmons Bank Arena.

Claxton identified the game against Arkansas as the last chance this season for Hofstra to secure a decisive victory against a top 25 team that Pride was then leading, no. 15 Houston by a whopping 13 points in the second half of an 83-75 season opener loss on November 9, just 10 days before the team lost a four-point lead in a 69-67 loss against then no. 20 Maryland, but admitted on Tuesday he had no idea how the players would react to the chaotic trip, especially with leading scorer Zach Cooks out due to injury.

I didn’t know what to expect because it was such a difficult trip for us that I thought the guys would be tired so I didn’t know what kind of energy we were going to go out with, Claxton said. But to the kids’ credit, man, they were ready to take the plunge.

But Arkansas held just two brief leads before Hofstra led for the final 31-plus minutes. Goalkeeper Aaron Estrada (22 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) flirted with a triple-double while compatriot Jalen Ray also scored 22 points. Center Abayomi Iyiola, who spent the previous two seasons in Arkansas, posted a double-double (18 points, 14 rebounds).

These are times these children will never forget while they are on this Earth, Claxton said.

Adding to the surreal nature of the weekend: Despite being hosted by a top 25 team in an arena that regularly hosts SEC events, the game was not televised, which left Prides fans behind, including the friends and family of Claxton, a Long Island native who played for Hofstra from 1996-2000 and led the then Flying Dutchmen to the NCAA tournament as a senior building on the stream Arkansas radio or on a constant score refresh on various sports news apps.

My dad was the funniest, Claxton said. He was following but he just had to stop. He continued to pace. It was checking in every 15 minutes.

The 15 minutes of fame that Hofstras enjoyed over the past few days was a reminder of Hofstras’ roots before Claxton, as well as the value of upset victories on the national stage for the program and the school.

In 1994, the then Flying Dutchmen played in the East Coast Conference, which did not have an automatic NCAA tournament bid, but won the final league championship in a broadcast title game. on ESPN2, which after launching less than five months earlier. in 10 million homes, was as close as a game could be televised without being seen.

If the Dutch who had finished the 9-20 season had received an offer for the tournament, they could have been served as cannon fodder for Arkansas. The Razorbacks, first seeds in the Midwest region, began their march to the national championship by beating Mississippi Valley State, which had the worst field record of any 64-team field.

Claxton said he wanted Saturday’s game to be televised, but Hofstra still received waves of publicity after the win. In addition to the fact that Pride is the subject of reports on CBSSports.com and ESPN.com, highlights of the locker room celebration posted by the school on the official teams account were broadcast on news broadcasts in New York and Connecticut, and varsity basketball commentators Dick Vitale and John Feinstein both have tweeted about the victory.

That means everything, because times like this don’t happen everyday for Hofstra weren’t going to get that national attention (and) recognition, so whenever we can get it and it does, it means a lot. , Claxton said. Getting the word out about the Hofstra name means a lot, which hopefully helps incoming students.

And maybe with the next charter flight.

It’s funny, because we actually got a few donations the last two days after the win, ”Claxton said with a chuckle. Hope this can continue.