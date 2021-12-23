Celebs Who Wear Cufflinks

Cufflinks are extremely prominent on the red carpet for any man wearing a sleeved shirt. They’re ideal to pair with ties, bowties, and loose collar shirts alike. Ultimately, you’ll never fail to spot men’s designer cufflinks on the red carpet. Not only are these little statement-making accessories, but they’re necessary for conveying a well-groomed appearance. A lot can be said about a man’s cufflinks, depending on the color, size, and pattern. Plenty of celebs will be wearing their cufflinks alongside other jewelry pieces, so it’s important to take note of how they’ve matched it with their other accessories. So, what key celebs are gracing the red carpet in cufflinks?

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has a timelessly classic style and will often appear on the red carpet in a suit and tie, as his song title suggests. He tends to opt for striking silver cufflinks that stand out against his sleek black jackets. Underneath his smooth black suits, he wears a crisp white shirt with a black tie. In order to continue this sophisticated appearance, he typically wears patent black brogues. As they say, black is timeless, and Timberlake certainly makes it work. However, the pop of silver from his cufflinks and the splash of white from his shirt really tie the whole ensemble together.

George Clooney

Like Timberlake, George Clooney is a huge fan of black and white attire. However, unlike Timberlake, Clooney also resorts to black for his cufflinks. This is a greatly effective design as it seamlessly ties in the white shirt with the black jacket, creating less of a contrast. Additionally, Clooney often opts for a pair of leather-look brogues, rather than the patent alternative. Ultimately, he is all about minimalist style to create a look that simply oozes sophistication. Similarly, this perfectly portrays his maturity, reiterating the notion of his silver fox identity. When you’ve walked as many red carpets as George Clooney, you come to learn that you can’t go wrong with black and white.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx has a more versatile style when it comes to the red carpet and can jump anywhere from classic black and white to polka dots. As a result, his cufflinks can be quite quirky. Typically, you’ll see him sporting rounded, marble-like cufflinks in a color to complement the rest of his ensemble. Therefore, it could be suggested that Foxx doesn’t tend to opt for a classic style and instead wishes to stand out from the crowd slightly. Despite this, his style can’t quite be described as whacky, meaning that colorful cufflinks are the perfect candidates for jazzing up a suit without overwhelming it.

Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker likes to keep his red carpet style relaxed and tends to keep it neutral with black square cufflinks. Unlike the aforementioned celebs, Whitaker’s suits don’t tend to be as sculpted to his body, which is what gives off this more relaxed vibe. He isn’t set on black suits alone and is also partial to a grey. This interest in grey suits further conveys this laidback appearance as it’s not as striking as black. Whitaker’s effortless appearance still looks incredible in and amongst the red carpet, keeping things neutral and adaptable. He always seems comfortable which is a mark that a lot of celebrities are prone to missing.

Steve Carrel

Due to Steve Carrel’s quirky character, he often portrays this energy through his red carpet style. If his suit isn’t patterned, his tie is printed, or his shirt is striped. Despite this, his cufflinks tend to be minimal to counteract this array of patterns. Carrel makes sure not to overdo it with his accessories.