Drake’s basketball defeats Chicago State 87-50 in dominant win





Drake’s men’s basketball opened their game against Chicago State in an unusual way. DJ Wilkins missed a 3-point shot. Tucker DeVries reduced the rebound but missed the second chance jumper. The Cougars also missed their first chance. But Chicago State followed with a block on ShanQuan Hemphills’ layup attempt. After a few more missed shots but plenty of rebounds to maintain possession, Jahsean Corbett sank a 3-pointer to give the Cougars an early lead. The Bulldogs ‘shot continued to struggle and Drakes’ first points were scored by three free throws from DeVries. A minute and a half later, Wilkins made up for his first missed shot with a 3-point shot to give the Bulldogs the lead. And Drake never looked back. Chicago State faced a double-digit halftime deficit and the Bulldogs ended the game with a win. Arc improvement Drake shot 38% of the arc in his Dec. 11 game against Clemson. The Bulldogs only made 19% of their 3-point shots against Jackson State and increased that number to 38.1% against UT Martin. That percentage was even better against Chicago State. Drake shot 46.9% from 3 points and six Bulldogs players bowed. Ayo Akinwole led the way with four 3-pointers, shooting 66.7% of that range. DeVries and Okay Djamgouz both scored three to 3 points. Wilkins and Tremell Murphy added two per play, and Deven Dahlke scored one to three points for his first points of the season. Bench set against bench support The Drakes bench has proven all season long that they can come into the game and make a difference. But something bench players could do better than play is support. Bulldogs are constantly lively and vocal on the sidelines. That hasn’t changed whether Drake is up 20 points at halftime or arranging a comeback. Support from the Bulldogs bench was evident on Wednesday. Cougars guard Brandon Betson sank a 3 point with one second left on the shot clock. The Chicago States sideline was calm except for a handful of soft applause. The Cougars were probably tired, and maybe exaggerated celebrations are Cougars style. Every team is different. One thing is certain, however. Perhaps the most exciting part of Bulldogs games is the Drakes Bench. Just watch them the next time the Bulldogs play at Knapp Center. Hand it over to the State of Chicago There are very few teams that would want to play against the nation’s No.9 team, Iowa State, then turn around and play against Drake at home, with the Bulldogs undefeated at the Knapp Center. But that’s exactly what happened to the state of Chicago. Of course, back-to-back games wouldn’t have happened if the Cougars hadn’t rescheduled their Sunday game against Drake, but the lineup in most sports is unpredictable at this time. Regardless, the state of Chicago fought an uphill battle from the first kickoff to the final buzzer. Credit to the Cougars, they played a full 40 minutes. There simply wasn’t enough gasoline in the tank for Chicago State to take on two tough opponents in less than 24 hours. Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting journalist for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

