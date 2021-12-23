Sean Combs buys fashion label Sean John for $ 7.5 million





Sean Diddy Combs plans to celebrate Christmas in style. It’s the Sean John style. After five years, the artist and entrepreneur bought the rights to his famous streetwear brand, all for a whopping $ 7.551 million. According to Women Daily Wear, Combs made a bid to buy out the Sean John brand earlier this month with an initial bid of $ 3.3 million, and although four other investors also submitted bids, after an auction on December 20 , Combs got the final amount. I started Sean John in 1998 with the goal of creating an upscale brand that broke tradition and brought hip-hop into high fashion globally, Combs said in a statement. Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and impact culture across all categories, I am ready to reclaim brand ownership, build a team of visionary designers and global partners to write the next chapter of the legacy of Sean John. The guy can apparently afford it, with his estimated net worth $ 900 million, which he racked up through his music, his record label, his TV production, tequila brand DeLen and, of course, his clothing line, among other activities. When Combs launched Sean John in the late ’90s, the success was immediate. In 2000, the brand had sales of $ 200 million and was featured in over 1,200 stores, not to mention iconic moments like the VMA Sean John look of then-girlfriend JLo. In 2004, the Council of Fashion Designers of America named Combs the best menswear designer of the year, honoring him over established designers like Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors. When Combs sold the company in 2016, it was making around $ 450 million a year, with the intention of increasing that figure to $ 1 billion through international expansion. At the time, the artist would have retained a 10 percent stake, while Global Brands Group (GBC) would have acquired 90 percent. Things seemed to be going well until earlier this year, when Combs filed a lawsuit against the company for launching a women’s collection with UK retailer Missguided Unlimited. According to the February documents, Combs was seeking $ 25 million for false endorsement, misappropriation of likeness and violation of his publicity rights. He continued this lawsuit with that of his nonprofit, Citizen Change, regarding the use of the term Vote or Die, which is a registered trademark of the organization. GBC USA filed for bankruptcy over the summer and put up for sale its assets, including Sean Jean. According to the article, they reached out to over 40 potential buyers, but as we now know, Combs ultimately won out. Now that Seans has found his eponymous fashion label, we can’t wait to see how he updates iconic tracksuits for a new generation of streetwear fans. BEFORE YOU GO: Lupita Nyong’o believes her female-directed spy thriller fills a gap in Hollywood [video_embed id=’2339377′]BEFORE YOU GO: Lupita Nyong’o believes her female-directed spy thriller fills a gap in Hollywood [/video_embed]

