Dear men: don’t you like my maxi dress? I could not care

Maybe you have seen this article on the scourge to mankind known as maxi dresses. The author has a lot of big, strong man feelings about this sartorial trend that doesn’t affect her life in exactly any way … except to give her less public blunders. He appealed to the courage to share his thoughts with the world.

As it turns out, this dude who admits he dresses like a drunk homeless man locked in an Old Navy overnight (so we should absolutely take our fashion advice from him) is very, very upset with them. long dresses.

When women wear them, he admits to feeling “a deep and bitter sense of disappointment.” That’s right, folks, he feels bitter … because of a dress! In fact, he finds this garment so repulsive that by seeing one he can actually feel its “strange, exciting energy being sucked into (his) soul”.

You know what, man? Good. Thank God. Take all this weird and exciting energy and keep it far, far away from me.

Men like you, men who claim to know that women don’t dress for you but actually expect us to dress for you are the kind of men I don’t want all over near my vagina.

You are worse than diehard misogynists because you think you are enlightened, but at the end of the day you still see women as objects put on this earth for your consumption. We are only decoration.

Otherwise, why on earth would you care so much about a woman stepping out of her house into something that doesn’t turn you on?

You say, “I totally understand that this is YOUR body and YOUR life, and you can wear whatever you want to wear to get through your day, but come on! “

To the right. We can wear whatever we want … unless you don’t like it because you only want to watch sexy things. Looks like you forgot that women don’t exist to please you.

I hate to tell you, mate (okay, I don’t), but when I get dressed in the morning, here’s a list of things I consider:

What weather is it?

What is suitable for the day’s activities?

What do I want to wear?

do I love him?

You will notice that nowhere on the list is “Will this give some hikes the gift of a raging erection?” “

I don’t care if I’m in your spanking bank. In fact, I would prefer not to. I would put a lot of money into making most women feel the same way. Your vigorous gaze is not the highest achievement we can unlock.

I know it’s unfathomable for a certain segment of the population, but the vast majority of us women really only dress for ourselves and get ready for this doozie we don’t care if you don’t like it.

Do you know what I don’t like? Burn the life of my thighs by sitting in a hot car seat in shorts or having a boggy crotch while wearing jeans when it’s 100 degrees outside. Maxi dresses solve both of these problems. They also solve a lot of other wardrobe problems.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey you! You want more from YourTango best articles, seriously addicting horoscopes and best expert advice? Sign up to receive our free daily newsletter!

In these windy beauties I can run after my kids without flashing anyone (as will likely happen in a shorter dress) and also stay literally cool.

I can get dressed in ten seconds and not even wear yoga pants; I can appear to be making an effort without making an effort; I can be comfortable and feel beautiful; I can wear them to work, to a party, to the park, to the grocery store, to a concert, and yes, even to a date (and my man would still be everything in my Business, guaranteed).

Related stories from YourTango:

Maxi dresses are magical, the holy grail of summer clothing, the everyday counterpoint to the Little Black Dress, and I’m going to wow them this summer.

What if, as you claim, that makes every man look away? Look at all the fuck I give.

More for you on YourTango:

Gwen Hutching is a writer covering topics on love, relationships, and sex.