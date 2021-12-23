Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are couple fashion goals in mint green ethnic clothes | Fashion trends





Neha Dhupia in mint green kurta skirt set and Angad Bedi in mint green kurta dhoti set, kill the paired ethnic look for mehendi ceremony and we are bookmark their sizzling style to kill the traditional fashion game with our partner in the next festivities of marriage

Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

The wedding season in India is in full swing and as we prepare for the upcoming wedding ceremonies we could take fashion inspiration from Bollywood celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi who were by far the fashion goals of couples. to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding recently. For Katrina and Vicky’s mehendi ceremony, Neha and Angad killed off the ethnic look in paired mint green outfits and we are bookmarking their style to kill the traditional fashion game with our partner in the upcoming wedding festivities. Taking to their respective social networks, the duo shared a series of photos that gave fans a glimpse of their sartorial elegance. For the mehendi ceremony, Neha cut an anti-trend silhouette in a plain mint green kurta paired with a matching printed skirt. The kurta and skirt have been layered with an embellished pickel green working marodi dupatta. Leaving her silky tresses open over her shoulders in her signature mid-length hairstyle, Neha amplified the glam quotient with minimalist makeup. On the other hand, Angad broke up the monotony of menswear and dressed up in a plain mint green kurta paired with a pair of matching dhoti pants and layered the look with an embellished marodi work dushala. Completing his outfit with a pair of tan Kohlapuri shoes, the actor accessorized his look with a pair of black sunglasses and a smartwatch. Their two sets are attributed to the eponymous brand of Indian fashion designer Punit Balanas which boasts of being rooted in Indian culture while combining modernism, minimalism and aesthetics and taking cultural influences from the rich culture of Rajasthan. While Neha’s kurta and skirt set originally cost 45,000 on the designer’s website, Angad’s kurta and dhoti set is priced at 35,000. Neha Dhupia kurta and skirt set from Punit Balana (punitbalana.in) Set of kurta and dhoti by Angad Bedi from Punit Balana (punitbalana.in) Neha Dhupia was styled by famous fashion stylists Aastha Sharma and Manisha Chhanang. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter Close story

