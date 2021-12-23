Jennifer Garner Channels Carrie Bradshaw to the White House





Jennifer Garner stocked up on Carrie Bradshaw during her recent visit to the White House, where she donned an iconic cocktail dress first spotted in season 6 of “Sex and the City.” Garner, 49, hosted “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” for PBS on Tuesday alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, wearing a holiday green version of the famous cantaloupe tent dress. ‘Oscar de la Renta. Garner stunned in a green Oscar de la Renta gown at the White House. jennifer.garner / Instagram “Hosting ‘In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season’ for @pbs alongside my friend @flotus was an absolute honor,” the actress captioned a photo of her look. on Instagram. “Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, this special night will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise you. . “ “SATC” heroine Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) donned a pink version of the dress during a nighttime date at the opera with Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov), who gifted her the dress as a surprise after seeing her faint in Vogue. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) wore a pink version of the dress on “SATC”. HBO “It was huge for Carrie to wear an Oscar de la Renta dress,” actress Sarah Jessica Parker explained to THR in 2014. “It was a wonderful confluence of events because Misha and Mr. de la Renta had spent a lot of time together in the Dominican Republic and had homes close to each other. We were all friends. Fans of the look can discover a similar design of fashion icon. Parker then remembered the late designer, who died in 2014. “There are some wonderfully talented, up and coming, upper class designers, but he was really unique, and he left a void. Others will come and end up making ball gowns with striped and polka dot pockets, garden party dresses. But no one is supposed to fill the void. They can not.

