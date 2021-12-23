I’m a fashion writer and here are my 15 favorite places to shop for clothes online

I’m a fashion writer and here are my top 10 places to shop for clothes online

Courtesy / InStyle

I hate to admit it, but even when I’m away from the office, it’s rare that I’m completely disconnected or not think about work. It comes with the territory of be a fashion editor; the smallest of tasks, like scrolling TikTok or cleaning my closet, tend to inspire a story. I also always “shop” in one way or another, whether it’s compiling a list of recommendations, working on styling for a photoshoot, or hanging something that I just need to have in my closet. .

RELATED: I’m a Fashion Copywriter and These 11 Trends Are The Secret To All My Winter Outfits

At this point in my career, I’ve even developed a list of the best online clothing stores (IMHO), which I turn to for specific needs. In my world, deadlines are constantly looming and last-minute events sometimes happen. So it’s never a bad idea to know which fast fashion sites, surprisingly, sell quality staples, or which department stores offer a variety of sizes. You never know when to act or write quickly.

If you ever find yourself in a fashion related jam, I’ve compiled my list of online clothing stores for each one by category. It’s not a foolproof list (after all, I’m not a designer or a buyer), but since I rely on it on a daily basis, it’s a good place to start. And, if you need specific categories, such as large stores Where where to shop if you are petite? In the style has those too, and they’re worth bookmarking, ASAP.

RELATED: How Stylists & Fashion Editors Find Special Designer Pieces No One Else Has

For luxury

Farfetch

This online store’s designer list is page-long, so whether you have your heart set on a pretty Cecilie Bahnsen dress wherever you are. coveted Gucci sandals, you are virtually guaranteed to find it (and much more).

For trends

Net to wear

Just browsing this site feels like peering into a celebrity’s closet. It’s raised and full of bullion coins, and you’ll definitely want to check out the “new” section, which will always point you in the right direction in terms of trends.

The story continues

For the vintage

Etsy

People often think of Etsy for nifty gifts, but it actually is lots of vintage clothes, too much. Simply type the trend or item you covet into the search bar (eg: a plaid coat), set the filter to vintage, and you’ll discover a treasure trove of second-hand alternatives to suit your style, which you like the 50s, 80s or Y2K.

RELATED: Shopping Hacks Fashion Editors Use To Get The Lowest Price Possible On Expensive Coins

For fast fashion

naughty girl

Fast fashion stores are basically dedicated to producing clothes that align with today’s top trends, but Nasty Gal is arguably one of the best. The selection is unmatched whether you are looking for comfy, stretchy flares or an outfit for a chic occasion and many of today’s fashion stars have given the site their endorsement, from Emily ratajkowski to the stylist Maëva Reilly.

For staples

J Crew

Jeans, button down shirts, sweaters, coats like in the ’90s, J.Crew continues to be a staple in filling your wardrobe gaps, and these are pieces you know will last. Plus, you can’t beat the sales.

For versatile statement pieces

& other stories

If you’re the type who can’t resist ruffles, bright colors, prints, and more, don’t sleep on & Other Stories. Fashion lovers know this online site (and this brick and mortar store) as one that is full of special designer-style pieces that will instantly make you ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’, but at the same time, you’ll feel a little more economical. .

RELATED: I Live In New York And My Warmest Winter Sweaters Are From This Inexpensive Store

For sexy stuff

Turn

If your wardrobe needs a little spice up, Revolve is here for you. You are bound to fall on the go-go-voom, plunging neckline, cutout mini dress of your dreams in this mix and you will probably notice it on your favorite influencers too.

For the size range

Madewell

Nothing is more boring than finding an item you love and making it, Ugh, the store does not sell it in your size. But Madewell has an impressive range of sizes for many of its offerings, ranging from XXS to 4X. Even better? You don’t need to scroll to a completely different section on the site (although you can find specific categories for Plus, Petite, and Tall if you want easy access). Everything is in one place, that’s how it should be!

For shoes

DSW

Here’s the thing with shoes: They tend to be expensive. A pair of chunky loafers or tall boots can set you back hundreds of dollars, which is why DSW is a great choice if you’re looking to cut your expenses, but not your shoe collection. Not only can you find a ton of cute styles and top brands on the store’s website, the price tags are pretty reasonable. Same Jennifer lopez and Kardashian stylist Dani Michelle I love DSW.

For jeans

American eagle

One of the stores that you loved as a teenager is actually a top choice for all ages when it comes to denim. Not only can you filter by fit and color while shopping online, but you will also be able to find different length options, so that people with short and long legs can finally have a pair of pants in their size.

RELATED: Z-er Gen Outer Banks Madison Bailey Says It’s OK to Wear Skinny Jeans

For dresses

Asos

Of course, ASOS is good for more than dresses, but Wow if your wardrobe needs something voluminous, sparkly, structured, black-tie, or pull-on, you’ll definitely have your pick (and yes, the store sells pluses, maternity and petite too).

For wedding attire

Reformation

At Reformation, you can choose from a variety of styles that are both stylish and edgy, with tiny ties and subtle leg slits that are sure to work as a wedding guest look. But that’s not all! You could also hang something up for those bridesmaid chores and, yes, even a full wedding dress that’s perfect for the big day.

For loungewear

Amazon

The loungewear section on Amazon deserves some recognition. If you’re still working from home (at least partially), there’s a ton of assorted sets you won’t feel guilty about wearing it all day, night and weekend. Plus the selection of colors when it comes to the popular, comfy, $ 13 Gildan sweatshirts is quite impressive.

For an economical designer

Target

Almost every season, Target deploys its designer collaborations, in partnership with some of the most sought-after talents in the fashion world. Rather than heading to your local location, it’s worth getting up early and rushing to fill your cart online, where there are plenty of inclusive options and sizes available.

For shopping sprees

Nordstrom

If in doubt, Nordstrom probably has it. The department store is famous for selling a bit of everything in all sizes, from shoes and shirts to designer items. Plus, when the sales roll in, the discounts are so great that it’s nearly impossible to checkout with just one or two items in your cart.