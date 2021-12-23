Illinois Men’s Basketball Dominates Missouri, Wins Trendy Braggin ‘Rights





Behind a Kofi Cockburn double-double and a one-sided second half, Illinois won their first game against Braggin Rights since 2017, winning 88-63 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The first half started neck and neck as both teams knocked down several top three. Jacob Grandison had two consecutive trebles in the first three minutes, and Alfonso Plummer added one as well. Kofi Cockburn didn’t score a basket until seven minutes had passed in the first half when he conceded a contested layup on a Coleman Hawkins assist. Cockburn would score six points in the next four minutes. The Illini took a small lead early on, as they led 20-10 with 12 minutes left in the first half, but that lead will soon drop to 17. The Tigers ended up running an 11-0 run in three minutes to reduce the Illinis’ lead to 6. With five minutes left in the half and Missouri on an 11-0 streak, the Illini slowed down and brought the ball back to Kofi Cockburn. Cockburn easily backed up Kobe Brown and dropped a baby hook to bring him up to 10 points on the night. With 1:30 to go in the half, the Illini led 34-25, a comfortable lead. Missouris Amari Davis missed a three, and DaMonte Williams grabbed the rebound and quickly sent it to Trent Frazier. Frazier had already made a three by then but had otherwise been calm in the half. He slowly got the ball up the field to stop and come back 30 feet and drill a three. That shot extended the Illinis’ lead to 12, and less than a minute later, Frazier pulled out three more to increase the lead to 15. He finished the half with nine points. Missouri scored once again to end the halftime, but Illinois headed for the halftime with a 40-26 lead. The Illini shot 7/14 of three in the first versus Missouris 2/8. Cockburn and Plummer led the way with 10 points each. Frazier and Grandison both had nine. The Illini opened the second half on fire. Frazier specifically kept shooting, and he hit back-to-back treys to open the second 20 minutes of play, almost mirroring his late performance in the first half, just across the field. Plummer joined in on the next possession, hitting a three of his own, giving the Illini a 21-point lead. Cockburn added two huge slams and hit a free throw that gave the Illini a 51-26 lead with 17 minutes left in the second. Several Illini joined them to collectively solidify the eruption. Brandin Podziemski eventually climbed onto the board, connecting from the depths for his first points of the night, and Coleman Hawkins added three as well. In what was probably the highlight of the night, Cockburn backed Brown again, but this time he spun around and threw a one-handed bomb at Brown’s head and got the foul. Missouri ended the game 8-0, but it was too late. @JonesChristianT [email protected]

