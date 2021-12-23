Fashion
Naomi Osaka Closes Up With Boyfriend Cordae In Leopard Mini Dress And Nike LD Waffle Sacai Sneakers At Lakers Game
Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend and rapper Cordae went out for a date night in LA on Tuesday. The couple went to the Staples Center to watch the Lakers face the Phoenix Suns.
For the exit, the tennis superstar put on an elegant and comfortable outfit to watch fellow professional athletes at work. Osaka sat beside the court in a silver and black leopard-print mini dress. The long sleeve garment was complete with slightly pointed shoulders and a plunging neckline. She teamed her flowing dress with a colorful plush coat, which she draped over her shoulders.
Entertainment in London / SplashNews.com
The four-time Grand Slam champion accessorized her patterned ensemble with a Louis Vuitton Pochette Coussin bag in gold, a pearl anklet, a silver necklace, nude nails and a black mask. She styled her blonde and brown hair in giant twists.
In terms of shoes, the athlete put on a pair of white shoes Nike LD Waffle Sacai sneakers. The clean and trendy silhouette is made up of a white nylon upper with gray suede overlays and a double sole. Osaka’s Stylish Kicks cost $ 414 and up on resale sites like StockX and GOAT. It’s no surprise that Osaka comes out in some Nike kicks. The 24-year-old has teamed up with Nike for a selection of clothing and footwear collections as well as launching Play Academy with Naomi Osaka, a girls-only sports program in partnership with the brand and Laureus Sport for Good.
Beyond its multiple championships, Osaka always hits the pavement in chic and comfortable outfits. She loves incorporating bold prints and earthy neutrals in its cozy style. One of her most incomparable looks was worn at the with Gala This year. The tennis pro was stunned when she arrived in a custom dress designed by her sister Mari Osaka and Louis Vuitton. True to its roots, the garment featured a multi-colored print and red bow inspired by a traditional Japanese kimono and the ruffled layered sleeves were an exaggerated design of a Haitian karabela dress.
The best of footwear
