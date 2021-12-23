Illinois Takes Braggin Rights Slippage Dominantly





Long ago, in 2017, baby-faced Trent Frazier and DaMonte Williams played a minor role in an Illinois win over Missouri. It’s worth noting that Frazier passed away in that 2017 contest, making it his release party. Four years later, the Super Seniors were the leaders of an Illini squad that broke a three-game skid in the annual Braggin Rights Showdown, as Illinois defeated Mizzou, 88- 63, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday evening. It started early, as Illinois picked up where it left off over the weekend against St. Francis (PA) when he set a program record and made 18 trebles and made his first four. attempts behind the arch, including one by Frazier. . After the first TV timeout, Williams joined the veteran squad and stole a Missouri guard 35 feet from the basket. While he missed the transition layup, Coleman Hawkins was there to clean it up, being part of a monster first half for the Illini, especially Alfonso Plummer. Utah’s transfer into its prime and alone The Braggin Rights game was the most prominent player on the field for the Illini (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten); Plummer finished with 22 points on 8 of 12 shots. While the last few years of showdowns have been marred by one-on-one rivalries (i.e.Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon, etc.), this year’s game lacked much of that flavor, even though the Tigers ( 6-6) raced a bit in the latter part of the first half. But Illinois regained a 14-point lead at the break, thanks to a deeeeeeep three from Frazier. Things got even better in the second half, with Plummer and Frazier paving the way for one of the best shooting teams in the country. A 22-1 run and a few slams from Kofi Cockburn (25 points, 14 rebounds) helped the Illini overtake the Tigers at one point, en route to a resounding victory and perhaps the start of a new streak in the series. NOTABLE NOTES RETURN TO THE BUILDING: A year after the game had to be played in Colombia due to the pandemic, Illinois and Missouri met again in the middle in St. Louis. Having seen this game before, there is no such thing. PERFECT PLUS: After making his first 35 free throw attempts of the season, Plummer missed one late in the first half. He was getting closer to Kiwane Garris’ record (39-for-39, 1995). INTELLIGENT SOUND The greatest margin of victory in a Braggin ‘Rights Game is 32 points (Illinois in 2005).#illini up to 73-40 with 9:51 on the left. Jeremy Werner (@ JWerner247) 23 December 2021 YOU MUST SEE THIS GAME TWEET Missouri could be worse than I was told they were Tristen Kissack (@ TKissack20) 23 December 2021 FOLLOWING The Illini’s have one more week off before closing the non-conference schedule against Florida A&M on Wednesday, December 29. The tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

