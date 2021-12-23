Fashion
34 outfits the Slayer and her friends killed
Although Buffy The Vampire Slayer is set in Sunnydale, referred to in the pilot episode by Cordelia as “one Starbucks Town,” its monster-fighting townspeople manage to maintain a late 90s / Y2K wardrobe that would compel Depop girls today to sacrifice their firstborn child to be with a chance to own it. Buffy aired during a time of fashion change – the evolution of the 90s around the turn of the millennium, and then ended in the early 2000s. Around this time, the characters were moving from teenage to young adulthood, and As trends changed, so did the maturity of their appearance. Here’s a recap of some of Buffy’s best fashion moments that prove vampires and demons weren’t the only thing the show spent seven years killing.
1. Pre-Slayer chic
Taken from a flashback to the Buffy Summers days of 1995, just before she was called the Slayer and transferred to Sunnydale, this cute vibe is Buffy like the most popular girl in school she was. Vibrant color, cute print and one-shoulder hair? Immaculate. Completed with the perfect accessory: a pacifier.
2. Willow’s fuzzy sweater
An iconic look from the even more iconic episode of Doppelgangland, the Willow fuzzy sweater is here to represent Rosenberg’s debut in its cutest to add even more contrast to Vamp Willow’s fetish vibes. The white tights, the flowery skirt and the most itchy sweater in the world? Superb.
3. The fetish of the vampire Willow
One of Buffy’s best and most famous fashion moments comes in the form of this sticky, shiny, latex, leather and lace gothic masterpiece that Vamp Willow brings from the Wishverse. Immaculate. The black nail polish is the supreme gem.
4. Faith’s gym and leather combo
Faith’s wardrobe was nothing short of killer around every turn, but it’s that hoodie and leathers combo that has strangled me for 20 years. So wrong but so true?
5. School girls
I’ve always loved the school day contrast between Buffy and Willow’s wardrobes. It’s well on display here, with Buffy looking ready for a change in the office (but in a chic x way) with her matching cami / cardi combo and Willow looking like a college vibe.
6. Cordelia’s ball gown
Cordelia Chase never sets foot in fashion, but she walked into this prom like it was the Met Gala and honestly, I never got over the glamor and the flair.
7. Simple ’00s vibe
This low-key little season seven fashion moment deserves some hype for the cold lace vibes and the fact that jeans don’t have a size. Iconic.
8. Cordelia’s Revenge
After catching Alex cheating on her, Queen Cordy shows up at school with the most ridiculous yet legendary look in the world. The fact that she’s sitting in math class in this two-piece snakeskin set gives me goosebumps.
9. Buffy’s tie-dye crop top
A stone cold classic. Depop Girls are honestly frothy on the palate. PERFECT COLOR.
10. Season five gang vibe
Everyone has their own thing. Buffy still kills him in his red leather, Alex with his penchant for wacky shirts, Willow in his earthy era, Riley a permanent frat boy, and Anya the QUEEN in a suspender dress.
11. Sister sister
Dawn channels a first Willow vibe here, and Buffy is a full 2000s girl. The two kill him. Summer women always do! Many thanks to Joyce in leopard print.
12. See above, but with GLASSES
The addition of sunglasses honestly turns Buffy into Britney.
13. Tara becomes a full-fledged art teacher
Tara’s modes on Buffy are cohesive – earthy, Wiccan vibes with lots of neutral tones. This is Tara’s manual. Essential Tara.
14. CLASSIC BUFFY ALERT
Legendary look from the first season of The Puppet Show. Tall go-go boots, a TINY leopard print dress and a classic Buffy leather jacket? Hair in a BIG pony? Untouchable. Without a doubt one of the best Buffy fashion moments EVER.
15. KABOOM
Go out and fight vampires with a cozy little hat with a bomb written on it? It’s Buffy’s way, baby.
16. Long sleeveless dress
Buffy’s cheek wearing this vest as a dress is admirable, especially in a school setting, but she looks like a rock star that she’s doing like no one else could.
17. 70s vibe
No one rocks a ’70s moment like Willow Rosenberg. Buffy keeps it muted but still absolutely kills in the wide leg pants and round toe boots.
18. Tommy !!!
If there was one item of clothing in all of Buffy the Vampire Slayer that I would do anything to own, it would be this Tommy Hilfiger turtleneck that Cordelia wears at The Bronze. I would pay HUNDREDS for that.
19. Buffy’s slow-mo coat
One of the most iconic looks of all time, thanks to Buffy’s slow run during the heyday of Becoming part one. A shimmering cyan trench coat with white buttons is the highlight of Buffy’s dramatic wardrobe.
20. Cordelia’s cute moment
A simple yet super cute look from Cordy. The relaxed atmosphere of the tee-shirt with the girly pleated skirt? Absolute atmosphere.
21. Witch icons
Big fan of this time when Willow and Tara ended up dressing the same way. Tara had a good influence on Willow’s wardrobe. The best couple in Buffy’s history without a shadow of a doubt, and here they also prove to be the best dressed couple.
22. More atmospheres from the 70s
Could the jeans be bluer? Paradise. I love the cream and blue combo and the way the cream continues into the world’s most useless belt.
23. The paradise of western jackets
You’d be hard pressed to find a better November set than this one. The turtleneck under this stunning vibe of studded western suede is impeccable.
24. We have to talk about Willow and Tara in Once More, With Feeling
There’s been a lot of talk about Tara’s fairytale look she wears in Once More, With Feeling – and it doesn’t matter whether you love it or hate it, you can’t deny it’s iconic. . As a child I found it confusing, as an adult I think it’s legendary. Equally iconic is Willow’s forest-print pink floor length.
25. Buffy’s ball gown
Without a doubt, one of the Slayer’s best fashion moments on Buffy is her ball gown. Chic, avant-garde, ready for the parades. It is timeless and has aged like a fine wine despite its debut in 1999.
26. Preppy chic
Cordelia always breaks the preppy look, and it’s one of the best she’s ever done. Such private school vibes. This skirt !
27. Bandana Buffy
Everything about this simple Buffy look is correct. The bandana is the perfect scene stealer, but the cropped leather jacket fits her so perfectly it looks like it was tailor-made for her body.
28. Bandana print skirt
On Buffy’s first trip inside The Initiative, she pairs leather with this striking midi skirt in a bandana print that perfectly sums up the fashion around the year 2000. I LOVE IT.
29. Beige trench coat
I have no idea where Buffy Summers stores all of her leather coats, but I don’t care about the logistics, just marvel at the beauty of couture chic.
30. Queens of the campus
I love how much these outfits show character growth. Willow comes to college and fits in perfectly – cool sneakers with skirts and a chic new hairstyle. Rosenberg high. Buffy isn’t sure of herself in a new environment but always creates a cute girly summer look. Classic.
31. Look, I had to
The bridesmaid dresses that Buffy, Tara, Willow, Dawn, and Halfrek have to wear for Anya’s wedding are from hell, but my GOD they are iconic.
32. The butterfly ‘Rabbits’
Anya always wears a perfectly chic retail-ready ensemble, and the butterfly winged top is one for the history books.
33. Daughter of prophecy!
Beyond the iconic. The dress for the dance with the leather jacket and the crossbow? There’s a reason this pic is so symbolic with everything Buffy stands for. Shout at Sarah Michelle Gellar still wears it on Insta all these years later! This is without a doubt one of the best fashion moments ever seen on Buffy.
34. YOU outfit
The most culturally significant outfit ever assembled in the history of the human race
Stories recommended by this writer:
How an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer helped me mourn a loss in my family
Only the chosen one gets the maximum mark on this impossible Buffy the vampire slayer quiz
Happy 20th birthday to Buffy the vampire slayer, the best thing to come out of the 90s
Sources
2/ https://thetab.com/uk/2021/12/22/best-puffy-fashion-moments-233111
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]