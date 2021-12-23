SNOW SCENE: WinSport ready for vacation fun … but dress for the day

Photo by Azin Ghaffari / Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Content of the article The end of December is the busiest time of the year at WinSport.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The hill at the west end of Calgary is a beehive of alpine fun during the Christmas holidays. You have beginners who get on their skis for lessons. You have families running at the tube park. You have skiers and boarders of all shapes and sizes taking advantage of all that Canada Olympic Park has to offer. This year is, of course, a little different, however. Well, get the COVID of it all in a minute, but the reality is that anyone looking at the weather app on their phone knows there’s a severe cold snap that’s about to hit Calgary for the next two. weeks. When the forecast calls for highs of -25 ° C, even the most die-hard mountaineering enthusiast is likely to take a break before putting on his boots and heading out for the day. It’s a serious freeze, and before anyone heads out to WinSport this holiday season, they need to make sure they know what’s going on.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Always check the website before coming. It’s basically daily, said Dale Oviatt, senior director of communications at WinSport. Forecasts can change on the fly. We don’t have an exact (calculation) that we’re looking at. We are looking at what the wind chill is going to be and what the trend is going to happen. Were Calgarians. Were used to the cold, but we advise people to wear a lot of layers when they come and then enjoy the winter. Photo by Azin Ghaffari / Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia While freezing temperatures can have an impact on WinSports’ vacation schedule, there is currently a lot planned for the New Year. For starters, there is the Snow Rodeo. Starting December 27, the world’s top snowboard, slopestyle and halfpipe skiers head to Calgary for World Cup competitions that should serve as a vital preview of what could happen when the Beijing 2022 Olympics will take place in February.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The COVID-19 situation means spectators will not be able to witness the action in person, but it is still a major event and a testament to the quality of the alpine facilities offered by WinSport. On the other end of the spectrum is the Holiday Snow School, where countless Calgarians took their first steps on skis or snowboards before heading confidently to the mountains. WinSport continues to offer all kinds of classes during the holiday season, but like the rest of the establishment, proof of vaccination is required or a negative test taken within the last 72 hours. This is true for the tube yard, the hill itself and literally every other facility operated by WinSport. It has been well received so far, Oviatt said of WinSport’s implementation of the restriction exemption program.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article So the vaccination requirements are quite straightforward. What is less clear is the impact of the weather on the holiday season. If temperatures match what the forecast calls for and drop to below -30, WinSport will decide if it’s safe for guests to be on the hill. Christmas is approaching and for us the Christmas season is our season, added Oviatt. We were disappointed with what the forecast was for, but we know a lot of people are going to come out and have a great time and were really looking forward to it. [email protected] www.twitter.com/DannyAustin_9

Share this article in your social network

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.