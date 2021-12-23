Nebraska men’s basketball breaks back-to-back losing streak against Kennesaw State in 88-74 win | Sports

Head coach Fred Hoiberg’s long-promised offensive overhaul showed its first signs of fruition on Wednesday in a much-needed victory for the beleaguered Nebraska men’s basketball team.

Now clearly the result, an 88-74 win over Kennesaw State, won’t and shouldn’t change the narratives surrounding the team as they head into the Big Ten game, and there have been similar false dawns against people like South Dakota, but unlike those games, the Huskers vs. Owls were possessed by an offensive direction never seen before this season.

By the end of the night, the team had broken their losing streak in the most efficient way possible given the opponent, establishing a minimum of confidence before a week-long break.

<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871852&cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""/></a>

They didn’t take the cinema session personally, they postponed it and took it constructively, Hoiberg said after the game. We really worked on our execution and our shot selection and I thought that lasted pretty much the entire game.

The essential story about Nebraska basketball this season is their discomfort with 3-point shooting. Heading into the game against Kennesaw State, the team was shooting 25.2 percent from the 3-point line, 352nd worst in all college basketball.

One of the weak spots in that drought probably came just Sunday night against Kansas State, where the team failed to score 3 points for the remainder of the game with 8:48 remaining. That is to say that there was 8:48 in the first half.

Hoiberg attributed this drought in part to a statistical error at the start of the season. But, as the ship continued to capsize, Hoiberg promised more drastic offensive changes in the way the team played.

For the first time this season, it worked.

The Huskers, more fully using the contribution of junior forward Derrick Walker and emphasizing the upside down play, hit 15 of 29 on the 3-point line, his highest completion percentages up to now this season.

For me, it’s all about trust and confidence, ”senior goaltender Alonzo Verge Jr. said after the game. Just trust yourself at night to move the ball and make an extra pass, trust yourself like that.

As second-year guard Keisei Tominaga and first-year guard Bryce McGowens put the ball into the basket, they were helped powerfully by the teams’ playmakers. Verge played an excellent game with 16 points and 12 assists on seven turnovers, but the offense mostly clicked thanks to input from the Walkers.

Walker thrived playing from the high post, identifying open players who, if they weren’t in shooting position themselves, were in a good position to open up their teammate’s corner or wing.

Walker only finished with one assist, but the team had 20 overall, one of the highest so far this season, and that is largely due to Walkers’ contribution. .

<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871853&cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""/></a>

He’s really good. I have to put him as one of the best playmakers on this team, Hoiberg said of Walker. When, again, a ball hits his hand or if he scores it or if he makes the next play, good things happen.

That doesn’t rule out Verge, who, especially towards the end of the game, demonstrated his penchant for illusory, close passes spread throughout the squad. Walker also finished with 11 points on 4 of 5 shots, a testament to Verges’ contribution to the pick-and-roll.

Another player who benefited from the new offensive setup was senior striker Trevor Lakes, who not only enjoyed some of his most important playing time so far this season, but also repaid Hoibergs’ confidence with a pair of 3 points.

Lakes was used four places in the game, taking on Walker or first-year forward Eduardo Andre. Traditionally in Hoibergs Nebraska lineups he was against playing two bigs in one lineup, but against the Owls he came to his own life in Iowa State and even played a few offensive sets depending on the two forwards.

Towards the end of the first half, the team staged a series of horns which Lakes benefited greatly as he broke free on the left center wing and dropped a 3-point snapshot. It was one of the Huskers’ most brutal starts this season.

I was proud of Trevor for going there and giving us those good minutes, Hoiberg said.

Nebraska has flipped the script against owls a bit, actually. To start the game, the team looked disjointed. A Tominaga miss resulted in a long, torturous Kennesaw State offensive streak that ended in a 3-point second-chance.

Right after, Owls junior forward Demond Robinson picked up the ball on a turnover and converted the quick dunk, silencing and infuriating Nebraska spectators in the crowd.

Nebraska so far this season tend to be better in the opening minutes of the game. That includes the first 12 against Kansas State, the first seven against Indiana, the team was at its worst in this span against the Owls.

Overall, for the team, the victory was more meaningful, not in the magnitude of the score, but in the way that lead was built.

For one of the first times this season, the team pursued a strong, articulate attacking plan to the end and in doing so, have done their best offensively so far this season. For Hoiberg and the Huskers, it’s a cause for celebration just before the holidays.

It was a really solid effort against a good team. I was really concerned about this team, it’s always a concern with this breakout game, where your players come home, Hoiberg said. We were really good.

[email protected]