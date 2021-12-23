The year that was: Physical fashion weeks, red carpets, controversies and losses in 2021

The global fashion industry has been on the same roller coaster ride as the rest of the world, starting with doomsday closings and bankruptcies, with collections (presented virtually) reflecting the bleak and gloomy days of the times and the emergence. loungewear on the catwalks.

But this year, new blood was injected into the industry as creatives returned with renewed vigor and enthusiasm, palpable in the color palettes and sheer theatricality of the collections. The red carpets were rolled out again, the stages were brought to life, the physical fashion weeks returned and we learned to slowly adapt to the “new normal” that we have been waiting for since last year. Business returned, stores opened, people wore chic heels and dresses again, and chatted about things beyond the virus.

Therefore, this year’s sartorial moments don’t just represent a good design or a great ensemble, but something bigger – the desire and urge to come straight back to our lives, excitement and celebration, and to dress to live again.

Now, with Omicron in hiding again, time seems to have stuck in an ominous loop, but here are some of the most memorable fashion moments this year to relive it and find the optimism.

Amanda Gorman in her iconic red headband for the presidential nomination

Some outfits go beyond a simple fashion statement. They become the markers of a moment in history, a moment marked forever. For Joe Biden’s presidential nomination, young poet Amanda Gorman’s red Prada headband was one of those bookmarks as she recited. On the pulse of the morning by Maya Angelou and has established itself not only as an icon of youth, but also as a sartorial force to be reckoned with.

Sabyasachi x H&M

The Sabyasachi x H&M Collaboration Has Divided The Internet, And How! While some have criticized the maverick, artisan-centric couturier for collaborating with a fast-paced fashion brand, others have been disappointed at the blistering speed at which everything has sold across all platforms. Sadly, that’s not the only controversy Sabyasachi Mukherjee has faced this year.

Raw Mango ‘Other’ Campaign

Raw Mango, whose aesthetic sparkle extends beyond her clothes, has received a backlash on her ‘Other’ campaign which was a visible departure from the brand’s signature visual direction. While some have praised its and daring nature, some have called it “haunting”, “bizarre” and “disturbing”. Previously, Raw Mango had been criticized for the recklessly scheduled release of its ‘Zooni’ collection which was shot in Kashmir.

Gucci House

Even though the Gucci family’s scathing statement on the film shook its expected fame and fame, Ridley Scott realized Gucci Housejoins the lexicon of iconic fashion films. The story of decadence, betrayal, revenge and murder had a wardrobe suited to Gucci’s sartorial heritage that Lady Gaga brought with her offscreen for her promotional tour and the movie premiere. Every look she donned cemented her status as a fashion icon, while the jury on her acting skills was still absent.

Billie Eilish and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

Billie EIlish stole the show at the Met Gala (which returned after a year) in an Oscar de la Renta dress inspired by Marilyn Monroe. Kim Kardashian also continued her daring experiments as she donned what some have called “dementor stitching” in a head-to-toe Balenciaga t-shirt look that even covered her face. “What could be more American than a t-shirt from head to toe ?!” she wrote on her Instagram post in reference to the theme of the Met Gala 2021 In America: A Fashion Lexicon.

The Return of Carrie Bradshaw

Carrie Bradshaw, iconic character of Sarah Jessica Parker made a comeback with a reboot ofSex and the city title And just like that. The comeback, understandably, promised yet another runway of drool-worthy looks, but failed to win the fashion scores. Now that people have seen her, however, they’re not asking what Bradshaw is wearing, but why she hasn’t called 911.

The new avatar of Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret, after years of criticism of promoting a seamless idea of ​​the beauty and appearance of an attractive lingerie model, has made a renewed comeback with new promises and brand ambassadors to “create groundbreaking product collections, compelling and inspiring content, new internal associate programs. and rally support for vital causes for women, ”according to the post on her official Instagram account. People aboard the Victoria’s Secret Collective include Adut Akech, Almond De Candenet, Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paloma Elsesser, Valentina Sampaio and Eileen Gu.

‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ by Fab India

Fab India has also been the butt of internet users’ ire for its Urdu-language “Jashn-e-Riwaaz” campaign, which criticized the brand for tampering with the Hindu festival of Diwali and hurting the religious feelings of many. The campaign, which the brand later said was not its Diwali collection, was quickly withdrawn and “Jhilmil si Diwali” was launched.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “About Love” Tiffany & Co. campaign

Beyonce and Jay-Z not only pose in front of a rare painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat “Egals Pi”, but also mark a moment in history when Beyonce became the first black woman to wear Tiffany’s 128.54-carat yellow diamond for his “About Love” campaign which caused a stir on social media shortly after. Friends and collaborators of Basquiat denounced the campaign, saying that “the commercialization and commodification of Basquiat and his art is at odds with what he stood for,” while the audience questioned Beyonce’s Audrey-Hepburn as standing up and the diamond trade as a whole.

the mangasutra controversies

Sabyasachi also faced flak for his Royal Bengal mangasutra campaign featuring lingerie models that some called “objectionable and obscene” and “insensitive”. With hashtags like #Sabyasachi_Insults_HinduCulture and #BoycottSabyasachi trending on Twitter, the brand was forced to withdraw from the campaign. Also on themangasutra The train of controversy was Bulgari who was criticized for the cultural appropriation of a traditional adornment worn by married Hindu women.

Bella Hadid’s Golden Horns on the Cannes 2021 Red Carpet

Bella Hadid’s sculpted golden lungs covered in Swarovski crystals were all people talked about when she stepped onto the red carpet at Cannes 2021. Designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, it marked a new era in red carpet fashion , an era that young fashion icons like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy perpetuate with grace and panache.

Everything Zendaya wore

All the Spider Man that the actor has worn on the many red carpets this year was an iconic moment worth remembering. The 25-year-old, who received the CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year award, never had a dull moment, not with her wardrobe enhanced by Roberto Cavalli, Balmain, Valentino, etc. .

Virgil Abloh

The fashion industry mourned the death of legendary designer Virgil Abloh, the founder of Off-White, whose creative brilliance and vision helped usher in a new era of fashion. Abloh, who was the first African-American designer without any training in classical design to become the artistic designer of a French luxury fashion house, was the creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton and by July had been promoted to work in the 75 LVMH brands. .

Celebrity weddings

From the wedding of Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh to the secret wedding ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan, the verdict of this year’s celebrity favorite wedding designer was clearly in Sabyasachi’s favor as both brides opted for Sabyasachi. look for their pre-wedding and as well as post-wedding sets.

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!