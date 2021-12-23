Emily in Paris gets a chic fashion upgrade in season two

This story contains details of the plot of Emilie in Paris season two.

Many was said on Emilie in Parisyoung marketing ace, Emily Cooper (Lily collins) who landed in the City of Lights with little know-how in French language or customs, then paraded through the city in wildly colorful and eclectic designer ensembles than a junior executive in their twenties could not afford without trust funds. But this wardrobe review is no matter to the costume designer of the Netflix shows, Marylin Fitoussi, and costume consultant, Patricia Champ.

Fitoussi, who is French, knows full well that expatriate Emily does not dress like a Parisian. The French like it simple, she said during a Zoom chat with Vanity Lounge. For them, if you are dressed in color and with patterns, you are not chic at all. She knows it firsthand: she wears both and has been called a parrot and a clown on the streets of Paris. For her part, Field is not bothered, saying via email, Based on the reaction I have received from viewers, there is tremendous interest and acceptance in the wardrobe.

At first, Fitoussi actually took a more practical approach to Emily and the company’s clothing. But when she put Emilys’ then nanny friend, Mindy (Ashley Park), in comfortable clothes with a pair of sneakers last season, she saw showrunner Darren star and the glances of exchange on the ground. Star wonders about sneakers; Fitoussi explained that they were so Mindy could chase after her accusations. They said, no, no, no, we were doing a romantic comedy. So we don’t care about the reality. And that [became] Rule number one.

Collins recently said Charm that Emily’s dress style has evolved a bit, and Field agrees the Chicago native is a bit more sophisticated this season. But while she wears fewer layers in season two, the hats, gloves, and a seemingly endless number of high-end bags remain. The formula is a combination of old-fashioned, Midwestern, Parisian, and Emily-optimist, Field explains, referring to the French word the show translates to basica brand designer Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet) slapped Emily last season. (His coworkers at Savoir were more savage, calling him it’s rainingthe Cuckoo.)

Meanwhile, Camille (Camille Razat) Emilys French friend and unwitting romantic rival for her neighbor leader, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Emily’s refined patroness, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), remain effortlessly chic in their monochrome silhouettes and soft colors. This is especially evident in the opening of the second season, when Emily struts around the office wearing a green, pink, and turquoise ribbed Versace sweater; a vintage green geometric Mugler skirt; and an oversized green Elie Saab mini coat. Camille, meanwhile, wears a simple black and white Balmain jacket and black Patou pants for their meeting on the Camilles Champre campaign.

Throughout the series, Collins and Park, of whom Mindy is now Emily’s roommate, as the disowned zipper heiress tries to launch a singing career and continues to dress herself in exuberant outfits. On her backyard birthday in episode three, Emily is perfectly groomed in a black Rotate Birger Christensen mini-bow dress (later topped with a colorful kimono), while Mindy dresses to impress in a long Oscar de la Renta chartreuse dress.

I don’t buy anything because it’s a brand [or] a logo, or it’s expensive, explains Fitoussi. I just paint a character. So if the pieces I find help me build this character, okay, I [buy] this. Pat doesn’t care because she’s used to working on a higher budget. In France, we don’t have such high budgets.

This season, the two clients wanted to defend the creators who were a bit under the radar. For Field, that meant a cry to her Greek colleagues who she said had not been exposed internationally and too high profile. Emily wears Mary Katrantzou (full color print dress) and Vassilis Zoulias (oversized black, white and yellow jacket) while inadvertently shopping and shoplifting with Petra, her French class partner, in episode four. (Emilys’ black and white checkered bob with a dangling monkey gemstone is from the Fields closet.) For the opening of Gabriels Chez Lavaux restaurant in episode six, Emily wears a fuchsia dress, also from Zoulias, and a jacket from Rianna + Nina (also the creator of the aforementioned birthday kimono).

While Fitoussi does not feel the need to promote brands [beyond] some [price] range, she wanted to present lesser known French labels. When Camille confronts birthday girl Emily about sleeping with Gabriel, she wears a gray Coperni print three-piece suit. The chain-embroidered dress and cream jacket (the latter made from a French judo champion’s uniform) that Sylvie wears on the Bateaux-Mouches Valentine’s Day cruise in episode five; Mindy’s gray off-the-shoulder dress and green cape worn while playing on a bridge with her new band in the same episode; and the tacky orange dress that Mindy wears when her bandmate Etienne confronts her about being the zipper princess of China in episode seven, are all couture outfits made from clothes defrocked by the recycling project. fashion nonprofit Renaissance.