Her Best & Worst Looks – WWD

Fashion
Her Best & Worst Looks
Few shows have sparked as much fashion talk in recent years as “Emily in Paris,” the Netflix series created by Darren Star and directed by Lily Collins, which shows what a Chicago American could wear if transplanted to. Paris for a job in public relations. Is it understated French chic? Absolutely not. But you just can’t look away from the concoctions Emily is making, fashion train wrecks like they could be. Season two is out now on Netflix, featuring costumes from Marylin Fitoussi (Patricia Field serves as costume consultant).
It should be noted, from the start, Emily’s love for headdresses. We see her in a yellow beret, a black and white bob, a different black and white bob (this one in plaid), and scarves and headbands galore. Her other fashion signatures include oversized sunglasses, a monochrome walk-in closet (hello, head-to-toe yellow) and plenty of gloves unexpectedly (the Field line with the Seymoure gloves is very present in the season).
This look is an Emily classic. The woman adores kitsch prints, and the puffed sleeve number adorned with hearts is very much on the nose for her romantic Parisian life. We haven’t seen such teased hair since Halloween, but we have to bow to the strength of its hairspray.
The forest green handbag is chic, but of course it drowns it color upon color. Greens, pinks, patterns, overlays! This look has it all. How does she navigate these Parisian streets with these heels?
Part of Emily’s fantasy includes her hair: While French women are known for a more messy look, Emily wears a headdress like the best of them. Here, she pairs her bun with a bright purple Courrèges jacket, a Paris staple. She wears the jacket with a sparkling purple mini dress, perfect for her girls night out.
The yellow beret meets the coordinating short-sleeved zip-up jacket in a black print – and is that a nearby yellow handbag we’re spying on? All that’s missing is a croissant.
Always romantic, Emily here mixes red and pink (in addition to her possible Season 2 love interest Alfie) here for a look we can get. The hairstyle is easy and the tweed skirt is very chic.
The bolder the print pairing, the better for Ms. Emily. Who would have thought that a little mixed-print day dress called for an inside-out bob? Paired with coral platform sandals and voila – the beauty of Emily.
Here’s Emily’s take on the chic of France by train – on her way to Saint-Tropez, she puts on old cinema glamor with a scarf, giant white sunglasses and gloves. Great energy of the main character.
While in Saint-Tropez we see Emily beachy, in a colorful caftan, luscious beach waves and, of course, great undertones. This isn’t the look of a woman about to go for a swim: she’s dressed for the gram, of course.
Along the lines of her heart print dress and red and pink look comes this magenta bow-embellished cocktail dress, which is naturally paired with a silky green print dress.
Do either of these pieces even go remote? Absolutely not! Has this stopped her before? You already know the answer to that.
The bob is back, this time with boots made for walking. Honestly, without the hat, we could see this around Soho on a real fashionista.
All yellow for its moment in the countryside, always so soft and frilly. Emily, we have no words.
