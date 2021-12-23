Fashion
Cristina Portas in red carpet dress for Secret Story finale
24 hours left for ‘Secret Story’ finale and at home nerves are on the surface. The four finalists, Luca Onestini, Gemeliers and Cristina Porta, received the costume proposals for Thursday’s gala and the madness broke loose. Of all the options, Cristina Porta is the one who most doubted her look but she has already made her choice. Or so it seems …
Cristina Porta received this Wednesday a donkey with four dresses, three long and one short. She tried them on and decided she would wear black to the final gala. A stunning dress that could go to a red carpet awards show, without a doubt.
The dress has a low cut, sheer bodice and sleeves with embroidery and a huge opening in the Angelina Jolie skirt. Luca thinks he is the most stylish and Dani and Jess from Gemeliers also hallucinated, “It’s abuse,” they told him.
This long black is the darling of the whole house, and it would also be totally coordinated with her boy, Luca Onestini, who will wear a tuxedo-style suit with a bow tie, also very gala. The couple is even found in the final. Both black and super stylish. Are you going to go for the black dress at the end?
Cristina Porta likes it but it doesn’t quite convince her and at this point she is still a sea of doubts. It also has a red one that you like a lot and it’s also perfect for those Christmas dates. What will he surprise us with this Thursday? There is very little left to find out and it is that ‘Secret Story’ will be delivering the first case of its celebrity edition in a few hours.
Sources
2/ https://codelist.biz/2021/12/23/cristina-portas-red-carpet-dress-for-the-final-of-secret-story/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos