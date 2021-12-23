Cristina Portas in red carpet dress for Secret Story finale

24 hours left for ‘Secret Story’ finale and at home nerves are on the surface. The four finalists, Luca Onestini, Gemeliers and Cristina Porta, received the costume proposals for Thursday’s gala and the madness broke loose. Of all the options, Cristina Porta is the one who most doubted her look but she has already made her choice. Or so it seems …

Cristina Porta received this Wednesday a donkey with four dresses, three long and one short. She tried them on and decided she would wear black to the final gala. A stunning dress that could go to a red carpet awards show, without a doubt.

Cristina Porta and Luca Onestini choose their gala looks. Telecinco

The dress has a low cut, sheer bodice and sleeves with embroidery and a huge opening in the Angelina Jolie skirt. Luca thinks he is the most stylish and Dani and Jess from Gemeliers also hallucinated, “It’s abuse,” they told him.

Cristina Porta gets rid of the dresses for the grand finale of ‘Secret Story’. Telecinco

This long black is the darling of the whole house, and it would also be totally coordinated with her boy, Luca Onestini, who will wear a tuxedo-style suit with a bow tie, also very gala. The couple is even found in the final. Both black and super stylish. Are you going to go for the black dress at the end?

Cristina Porta with her ‘Angelina Jolie’ dress in ‘Secret Story’. Telecinco

Cristina Porta likes it but it doesn’t quite convince her and at this point she is still a sea of ​​doubts. It also has a red one that you like a lot and it’s also perfect for those Christmas dates. What will he surprise us with this Thursday? There is very little left to find out and it is that ‘Secret Story’ will be delivering the first case of its celebrity edition in a few hours.