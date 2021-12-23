IPO Rush transforms fashion – WWD

In a changing world, there is at least one constant: fashion always knows how to find a trend and follow it.

In 2021, it was the IPO.

Despite the pandemic, social distancing and the rest, the government’s stimulus measures have helped keep consumer spending and the stock market buzzing this year.

With Wall Street repeatedly setting new highs after a short, very strong foreclosure recession, the get was just too good to be left out. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now trading above 35,000 and up about 30% since before the pandemic.

So everyone who could join in on the action.

Allbirds Inc., Rent the Runway Inc. and On Holding all had IPOs, while Zegna struck a deal with a SPAC and Warby Parker Inc. took a slightly different route to the public market with a direct listing. The resale business was boosted by offerings from ThredUp Inc. and Poshmark Inc. and beauty continued its momentum with the introductions of Olaplex Holdings Inc. and The Honest Co. Inc.

It was just part of the Wall Street rush.

Mytheresa, Dr. Martens, Figs, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Kidpik Corp., Brilliant Earth Group Inc., Aka Brands Holding, Torrid Holdings and many more have also made their debut.

The latest is Zegna, which rose 4.2% to $ 10.74 on its first day of trading and continued to gain, closing at $ 11.87 on Tuesday.

The Italian men’s clothing giant is listed in New York after entering into a trade deal with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., or IIAC.

The IIAC has raised total gross proceeds of $ 402.5 million under its IPO. The Zegna family continues to control the luxury business with an almost 66% stake. Investindustrial has a stake of around 13 percent and around 21 percent is free-float.

The company’s first day of trading came as New York City struggled with an increase in COVID-19 cases, but Zegna never considered postponing listing.

The fashion was part of a larger push that saw a record 1,053 IPOs in the United States this year, a 123% increase from last year, which set the previous record, according to Stocksanalysis.com.

But there is more to it than just a rush to sell in a hot market.

The public face of the industry has been dramatically altered by the influx – combined with the wave of bankruptcies last year that wiped out long-standing companies like JC Penney Co. Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc., that is a redone sector with a new center of gravity.

Most of the fashion freshmen are very clearly coming from a new generation, seeking to remake the old world with a vision of style and retail that is more sustainable, more diverse, and, in many ways. many cases, ready to take on challenges in new ways.

It’s an ambition articulated most clearly by Jennifer Hyman, co-founder, CEO of Rent the Runway Inc., who presented a radically different view of the fashion industry to investors.

“The feeling of having a closet full of clothes but nothing to wear is pervasive,” she said. “Driven by consumers’ desire for variety and novelty, closets have mushroomed, with the average American buying almost double what we bought 30 years ago. But as we buy more, we wear less. Fifty-five percent of the closet is seldom used, filled with items we no longer fit and no longer wear. It is a financial and ecologically unsustainable waste.

Rent the Runway is now a public actor.

Courtesy

“Our solution is Closet in the Cloud, the world’s first and largest shared designer closet that transformed the way women dress by allowing them to wear what they want without having to own it,” Hyman said. “Our mission is to make women feel better every day and to encourage millions of customers to buy less clothes and use our shared wardrobe instead. “

The average Rent the Runway subscriber gets the retail equivalent of $ 4,000 in looks each month, 20 times what they spend to use the service.

But Wall Street is still trying to embrace that grand vision – and the over $ 761 million losses Rent the Runway has taken since its inception in 2009. October IPO.

Allbirds is another company that wears its heart on its sleeve (and woolen sneakers on its feet), thinks big, but works to synchronize with investors. The company’s stock is down 3.5% since its IPO in early November.

Co-CEO Joseph Zwillinger said when he and co-CEO Timothy Brown founded the company in 2015: their values ​​on the environment. Yet most of the footwear and clothing industries continued to depend on synthetics. In this tension, we saw an opportunity. But we didn’t want to make sustainable products for the good of the planet. We wanted to make amazing products because they are durable. We place this purpose at the heart of our activity and link it to everything we do, but more particularly to our investments in R&D and our distribution model.

Wall Street is ready for new ideas and is investing more than ever in companies based on sustainability, but each company is its own case. Others were greeted more warmly.

Warby Parker is up 20.8% since its IPO in September with a history of growth that echoes the approach of years past and includes rolling out more physical stores. And hopes are high that On Running can take on the sports sneaker giants and its shares have risen more than 56% since its September offer.

As many voices are making Wall Street investors think differently – about sustainability or ownership or just remaining growth in retail – the public market will challenge each of them in its own way.

And while many VC-backed lively names have strong founders who control or almost control their businesses because of high-voting stocks, Wall Street inevitably demands growth and profits.

How this changes the agents of change remains to be seen.

It’s also an open question how many new entrants to the market are really ready to go public or whether investors will continue to bet big on the consumer space as the pandemic sets in.

At least some are looking for the public-private revolving door to start revolving.

As one of WWD’s top private equity executives put it, “I see these IPOs and I see my deal unfolding in two years.”

– With contributions from Luisa Zargani

