Forbes India – Fashion: How the corset is becoming the latest fashion trend

After a first ephemeral foray into fashion in 2021, the corset now seems to be back in the spotlight. Image: Pushba / Shutterstock

Bresuscitated in 2021 thanks to the growing influence of television shows on fashion, the corset could well become a staple in 2022. Formerly considered restrictive, even oppressive, for women, far from the positive body and movements #MoiToole clothing appears now in a different light, between emancipation and assertiveness.

The corset made its appearance at the Spanish court, where its function had nothing to do with that which women attribute to it today. Back then, it was all about keeping the female torso straight, straight, and tall, apparently making it much more aesthetic. As such, it quickly becomes an essential part of the wardrobe of the aristocracy. It was certainly too restrictive, even if women weren’t explicitly aware of it at the time, but it brought that extra touch of presence or authority that high society could hardly ignore.

It has taken decades for increasingly active women to free their bodies from these unnecessary shackles and get rid of this garment once and for all. Or at least that’s what they thought. Who could forget the scene from the movie “Titanic” where Rose (Kate Winslet) is manhandled by her mother, sassy lacing up her corset to further slim her perfectly fitted waist? Who would ever want to force themselves back into this tyrannical accessory?

A provisional return

It only took one TV series and one style, “Regencycore” to revive this previously shunned article. Released just over a year ago on Netflix, “Bridgerton” takes viewers into a world of high society in the days of the English Regency in the early 19th century, once again putting the corset in the spotlight. honor. The effect was immediate, the historical romance stimulating, almost irrevocably, the search for this object of great misfortune (female). A month after the drama’s release, global fashion research platform Lyst observed a 123% increase in searches for the category. And that’s quite a feat at a time when emancipation and assertiveness seem to be shaking up conventions and diktats in the fashion and beauty sectors.

But the phenomenon quickly faded, at least in appearance, relegating the corset to the rank of outdated accessory, intended at best to embellish a daring costumed disguise. In real day-to-day life, it was more about adjusting your waistline, playing with lacing and lingerie items, whether under or over clothing, than altering the breathing capacity of children. women. But that was before the artistic directors of the biggest fashion houses decided, in turn, to propel the corset onto the catwalks. And so the eternal cycle of fashion begins again …

The corset as a symbol of emancipation

In the end, 2021 has been marked by the major easing of containment and other Covid-19 restrictions for now, at least (finally) offering people the opportunity to indulge in sartorial extravagances. It was goodbye to sweatpants, leggings, hoodies and slippers, as fashion embraced patterns, bright colors, and pieces that exude fun. And surprise, surprise, the corset seems to have become that accessory that fulfills all expectations in terms of creativity and imagination. We saw it on all the catwalks of the spring / summer 2022 catwalks, where the designers made the corset an iconic piece of the season. Weinsanto, Acne Studios and Mugler have all presented a revamped version of the corset, giving the world’s most prominent personalities the opportunity to put it back in the limelight.

But unlike what the corset looked like decades ago, this reboot is now seen as a toy, if not a way to assert yourself and emancipate yourself, with an emphasis not on a slim waist, but on all body types and sizes. From Lourdes Leon to Saweetie to Halle Berry and Lizzo, all have worn corsets wonderfully regardless of size, age or social class. It’s a way to show off your self-confidence, and to run away from the many diktats that seem to slowly but steadily crumble.

And that’s without counting on the help of an emerging trend called “fairycore,” a surprising mashup of fairy-tale and grunge aesthetics. The corset is an integral part of this style that goes high on TikTok, and is worn here with t-shirts, shirts or blouses, playing with the proportions. An aesthetic that could well make the corset the essential piece of this new year.