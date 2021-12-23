Fashion
Northern Colorado men’s basketball tried, tested in non-conference game
After wrapping up the non-conference season on Tuesday, the University of Northern Colorado men’s basketball team reached mid-season and got a much-needed break.
The Bears will take a few days off, before heading back to the gym to prepare for the serious start of the conference season. UNC is 7-7 overall and 2-0 in the two Big Sky games he’s played before.
As the team progresses into their season, here are some things fans should know.
Well deserved rest
Northern Colorado began official training this summer long before it typically begins before its trip to Puerto Rico in August. He hasn’t slowed down much since.
The team spent most of November on the road, including a three-game swing in Hawaii, and only played four home games of their 14 played. Eight games were also played in the final minutes, including an overtime victory.
Basically the Bears have been busy and deserve a break. Other than those who have relatives close enough for a quick visit, there hasn’t really been time for a real break.
Smiley said it would be good for his staff and players to have time to relax and spend time with loved ones. He hopes this will give them a chance to recharge their batteries before returning to finish the season.
Spending a few days at home can do a lot for your soul, right? So I’m glad they have the chance to come home, Smiley said. There are times you get two days or a day at this level. They have about four days which doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s pretty good.
Hitting the bow
UNC are one of the best teams in the country when it comes to 3-point shooting, beating the majority of Division I teams.
On Wednesday morning, the Bears rank 33rd for hitting percentage (37.76%), 14th for 3-point baskets scored per game (10.6) and 5th for total number of shots in the game. depth (148).
Graduate goalkeeper Dru Kuxhausen is No. 17 overall by 3 points. He’s also No. 51 for efficiency (42.55%) and No. 52 nationally for average 3-point marks per game (2.86). This is not surprising, however. Kuxhausen has been one of the best longball shooters of the previous two seasons.
The Bears, however, shouldn’t rely on the transfer alone. UNC numbers show that multiple players can strike from a distance.
Senior guards Bodie Hume and Daylen Kountz made 24 3s, respectively, while Matt Johnson sits 26 marks. They also hit at a clip of 31% or better.
In the win over northern New Mexico on Tuesday, Smiley was able to experiment with the training and give his young athletes a chance at one point. Four underclassmen knocked out two or more downtown in the victory.
There have been games where the Bears have struggled to find the bucket, but overall the system works.
The program record for most 3s made in a single game is 23. His previous 3-point record this season was 18 against Colorado State.
I was like we could have done 30 tonight, Smiley said. You sort of take what the defense gives you and the shooters shoot. (Northern New Mexico) wanted to play the zone and you have to throw them.
Rich experience
Northern Colorado was challenged early and the team is betting on a big win.
The Bears have faced some of the nation’s top teams in Arizona, CSU and Texas, all of which are ranked in the Associated Press top 25.
UNC has the 21st toughest non-conference schedule in all college basketball and is No. 50 in overall membership, according to the most updated KenPom rankings on Wednesday.
Smiley is hoping his battle-tested team will be able to learn from the rest of the season. Against Texas, the Bears had a better second half than the Longhorns. They led CSU in double digits at one point in the second half. Arizona and Washington State have forced the team, especially for the underclasses who had to step in due to injuries, out of their comfort zone.
Zach Bloch is one of the real freshmen in Northern Colorado who played against the enemies of the Pac-12.
Both were disappointing losses, but Smiley said they provide an opportunity for growth. Additionally, the Big Sky won’t look like Arizona or Washington State, so players should be able to deal with league opponents when they are inevitably needed again.
Northern Colorado begins the New Year in Southern Utah, which has been selected to win the Big Sky by coaches and the media. Smiley is hopeful.
The teams ‘experience against the Power Five programs, the late-game pressure and wins over Montana and Montana State prove that this could lay a wrench in the Thunderbirds’ title efforts.
I think this is a golden opportunity. Southern Utah is chosen to win the league. They’re going to be really good, but if you could go, if you can, you’ll be seated well to start the year, Smiley said. You couldn’t ask for a better opportunity right from the break. There probably won’t be any students there. his new year’s day; lots of people will be sitting at home watching boules. So I think it’s a great opportunity for us if we approach it the right way.
UNC will be playing Southern Utah on New Years Day at Cedar City. The departure is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game being broadcast on ESPN +. The Bears return home on Saturday, January 8. They will play at Sacramento State at 2 p.m. ET.
