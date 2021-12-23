The Daring Look of Malaika Arora in a Metallic 40k Gold Mini Dress is Breathtaking | Fashion trends





If you’re looking for the hottest upgrade to your party wardrobe, Malaika Arora is here to sort out your fashion woes with her hot latest pics that are perfect for a Christmas night out. Serving a daring look this Christmas, Malaika made her dress up exciting again with her alluring figure in a gold metallic one sleeve mini dress that is enough to stop the traffic and we are wowed. Taking to her social media account, Malaika shared a series of photos that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in the jacquard dress. The photos showed Malaika donning a gold metallic jacquard mini dress that sparkles at night. Ruched at the sides to flatter the figure, the dress was defined with a single puffed sleeve and a dramatic ruffle along the one-shoulder neckline. Crafted in Italy, the mini dress concealed a side zip closure and ended just above Malaika’s thighs. Pulling her wavy braided braids back into a high ponytail hairstyle, Malaika completed her outfit with a pair of gold pointed toe heels and was styled by famous fashion stylists Tanya Ghavri, Esther Pinto and Hritika Naik. She accessorized her look with a pair of round earrings and a stack of rings from Anmol Jewelers. Dressed in a pop of bright red lipstick, Malaika amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, golden eye shadow, and filled eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Malaika set the internet on fire. The set is attributed to Norwegian fashion designer, the eponymous brand of Peter Dundas, which offers gorgeous, daring, timeless ready-to-wear pieces, body-hugging sportswear and unique personalized designs to meet the needs of fiercely loyal and nomadic customer of the brand. The metallic ruffle jacquard mini dress originally costs $ 530 or 39,967. Malaika Arora metallic ruffled jacquard mini dress from Dundas. (dundasworld.com) Mini dresses are perfect fashion sets for parties, cruises, vacations, pre-spring or travel. With the outdoor gatherings resuming and the holiday spirit here to cheer us up, we can’t help but imagine ourselves donning fun and exuberant ensembles like the Malaika Aroras mini dresses which are a perfect fashion inspiration. . Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/malaika-arora-s-bold-look-in-rs-40k-gold-metallic-mini-dress-is-showstopping-101640235496988.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos