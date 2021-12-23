Fashion
Khloe Kardashian’s arch nemesis Jordyn Woods stuns in see-through dress and red heels after family sever ties over fraud scandal
KHLOE Kardashian’s nemesis Jordyn Woods was stunned in a see-through dress and red heels after the Kardashians cut ties over a fraud scandal.
Jordyn was Kylie’s best friend until she dated Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, in a romance scandal.
In Jordyn’s post, she wore a sheer white mini dress with red strappy stiletto heels.
The model posed with the cardigan slung over the shoulder.
Jordyn posed in various positions on an outside porch against a golden hour sunset.
She captioned the post: “My presence is a gift.”
Fans flocked in comments complimenting the model, as one wrote “Stunner” and another posted “Sexy”.
A third commented: “Jordyn for the win every time.”
JUDGE JORDYN
Jordyn was Kylie Jenner’s best friend until the ‘getting fucked’ scandal, which got her kicked by the famous family.
The Kar-Jenners removed the longtime friend from the family as a model for their various brands and cut the joint makeup project between her and Kylie.
While Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, went their separate ways over the kiss, they were able to reconcile during the pandemic when they were quarantined with their 3-year-old daughter True.
However, they broke up again over the summer after other cheating rumors emerged, including allegations that the athlete was “disappearing into a room with three women at a party.”
KARDASHIANS WHO?
Jordyn has been living the glamorous lifestyle after being kicked out of the Kardashians’ inner circle two years ago.
The model grabbed the headlines after being caught ‘kissing’ with Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, in 2019.
She has been pictured wearing many sultry outfits over the years, showing off her curvy figure.
Jordyn recently shared snaps from a photoshoot on her Instagram page, donning a bikini top and matching leggings.
In the first snap, Khloe’s nemesis had her hands around her legs as she posed in front of an oversized window.
The model wore skin-tight swimsuits from the Matte Collection as she wore a silver choker around her neck.
In the second snap, Jordyn stretched out her arms and crossed her legs while leaning against a white wall.
With her bikini top almost slippery, she arched her arm to show off her breasts on camera.
This time, she ditched the leggings and put on a short skirt to show off her bare legs.
Jordyn captioned the post: “Demonstrate Something Tropical Soon.”
In September, she nearly stripped naked while wearing a sheer diamond dress.
With little to the imagination, she wrote in the racy post: “LIBRA season is approaching. Thanks for the birthday wishes in advance!”
“I put this look together overnight. My first dress hadn’t lasted two days before. I almost broke my finger earlier this week, but my team helped me do it! love you guys. “
The socialite continued to share sexy photos of herself in various revealing outfits, including heading to town in a tight pink mini dress, as well as another stunning brown number that accentuated her behind.
She also frequently models clothes from her sportswear line, SECNDNTURE on social media, which she posted in 2018.
Slender FIGURINE
Jordyn’s sleazy photo followed her recent bikini photos that showed off her fantastic 30-pound weight loss.
Last week, the plus-size model took to Instagram to share a short clip that showed her modeling various swimsuits.
The star pleased fans by posing in a brown and cream string bikini, then seduced another piece in the same color.
She captioned the post, “I’m missing that tan in my @mattecollection.”
Through it all, Jordyn showed off her incredible weight loss, as she has lost 30 pounds since 2019, and fans were quick to congratulate her in the comments section.
One of them wrote: “You are beautiful!” while another added “bodily goals”.
One fan replied: “You are so beautiful and so sexy!”
FIND LOVE
Jordyn has since found love with athlete Karl-Anthony Towns who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The couple have been dating for over a year and celebrated their first anniversary in May.
In March, Karl-Anthony hit back at fraud rumors while hinting that he might come up with the influencer.
He tweeted: So I have the meanest girl in the game and you think I’m going to waste my energy on someone else – gtfoh!
The same enemies we have now will be the same ones we have when I put this ring on his finger.
Jordyn herself wrote at the time: “My relationship is more than strong and I put that on everything.
