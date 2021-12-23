Climate change: from H&M to Zara, how fast fashion is harming the environment

When Nitya Chandrashekhar’s mother decided to throw away her ten year old Banarasi silk saree, Nitya decided she wanted to reuse it. “The sari had silverware on the border and I didn’t want to give it away,” she said. She recycled the sari for her brother’s wedding, and it lasted another decade until 2019 when the sari was torn beyond redemption.

“Each sari is a six to seven yard piece of fabric which, if not used to its maximum capacity, only adds to the waste. If you are bored of a saree, why throw away the fabric when you can always change the design, ”Nitya told IndiaSpend. Nitya is the founder of Mumbai-based Anya Designs, which recycles waste sarees to create new clothes. Over a million tonnes of textiles are thrown away in India every year.

For Nitya, we manufacture too much and buy too much, which is why she has incorporated a zero waste process into her work to minimize waste in the production of clothes. Like her, several designers have explored ways to recycle textile waste into fashion items, to change people’s attitudes towards fashion consumption.

This is important for India, which is among the top five clothing manufacturing markets and one of the world’s leading centers for manufacturing fast fashion clothing exported to Europe and the United States. India’s own fashion demand is also growing.

The greenhouse gas emissions of the global textile industry are higher than those of international maritime and air transport combined.

The fashion industry produces around 53 million tonnes of fiber each year, 70% of which ends up in landfills or is incinerated. Fiber production is expected to reach 160 million tonnes by 2050, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a UK-based charity that works to promote circular economies, which seek to balance production and consumption by reusing products. . Less than 1% of fibers are reused to make new clothes, which represents billions of dollars’ worth of clothing wasted, which is not reused and thrown away as waste, harming the environment, according to the foundation.

The global fashion industry is also the second largest consumer of water, according to the United Nations Environment Program. It takes 3,781 liters of water, the equivalent of the amount of water a person drinks over a three-year period, to make jeans, from cotton production to retail delivery of the final product. according to the report. .

In India, 1 million tonnes of textiles discarded each year

India’s textile and clothing industry contributed nearly 2% of gross domestic product and accounted for 14% of industrial production in 2018, according to a report co-produced by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Besides exports, domestic demand for fashion is growing exponentially. Per capita spending on clothing is expected to reach Rs 6,400 by 2023, up from Rs 3,900 in 2018, with rising incomes for middle-class consumers being a key factor, according to the ICC report. India is on track to become one of the most attractive consumer markets for clothing outside of the West, with more than 300 international fashion brands slated to open stores in India in 2022-2023, according to McKinsey .

As we said, in India more than a million tons of textiles are thrown away each year, most of them from household sources, according to the Indian Textile Journal. Textiles represent about 3% of the weight of a household bin. Textile waste is also the third largest source of municipal solid waste in India.

The central government launched the SU.RE project in 2019, aiming to engage the textile industry in evolving towards fashion that contributes to a clean environment. Around 16 of India’s largest retail brands, including Lifestyle, Shoppers’ Stop, Future group and Aditya Birla Retail, have committed to source / use a substantial portion of their total consumption using raw materials and processes. sustainable by 2025. But India’s rapid fashion growth is poised to increase textile waste produced by India, according to experts from Sustainability Initiatives. Designers like Nitya aim to be part of the solution.

We contacted the Ministry of Textile on December 17 to get their response on measures taken to minimize textile waste and promote sustainable fashion. We’ll update the story when they respond.

Why fast fashion is not sustainable

Previously, the fashion industry operated for two seasons per year, during which new collections were launched: fall / winter and spring / summer. Manufacturers and designers worked months in advance to plan collections for each season and predict which styles they thought customers would want.

In the 2000s that changed, as international fashion brands Zara and H&M launched a business model that introduced 52 “micro-seasons” per year, meaning a new collection is introduced every week. Since then, the term “fast fashion” has been used, particularly in the context of these brands, to describe the high rate of fashion consumption that is fueled by the amount of new clothes coming on the market, according to the Sustainable Fashion Collective, a online resource group that advises businesses on the development of sustainable fashion and textile products.

“Fast fashion was introduced into the Indian context six to seven years ago, when brands like Zara and H&M entered the Indian market,” said Rekha Rawat, associate director of sustainable industries practice at cKinetics, a sustainability company operating in Delhi and California that propagates and develops sustainable strategies in industries. Fast fashion is based on the idea of ​​creating a false demand for fresh looks so that more clothes are produced for sale. But when the clothes aren’t sold, there is massive waste. landfills and create a cycle of contamination, “she added. The problem is that a lot of the cost of fast fashion is not reflected in the price. All the elements of fast fashion – overproduction, poor quality, competitive prices – have a negative impact on the environment and on people. involved in manufacturing. “

“Consumers used to buy durable items, where the normal fabric age would be 50 to 80 washes,” Rawat said. “But now the craze for new items or trends has gone beyond qualitative aspects. As a result, more and more products are being thrown away, many of which are made from synthetic fabrics that are not good for the environment. . ” About 165 companies, mostly fast fashion brands, are responsible for around 24% of emissions from the textiles and clothing sector, according to a November 2021 report from cKinetics. About 68% of clothing from brands like H&M and Gucci is made from synthetic fibers, including spandex, nylon and acrylic. Polyester is the most common, accounting for 52% of all fiber production.

“The process is also extremely unnecessary,” noted Rawat. “Previously, if fashion houses bought 1000 meters of fabric in one color, now they only need 100 meters in 10 different colors, because the clothes are made for the little ones. [production] runs. This creates additional pressure on resources – for example, the use of water and chemicals in dyeing and processing fabrics. The maximum amount of textile waste is generated in factories during cutting and during the garment manufacturing process, and includes fabric remnants, ”said Rawat.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, due to the sharp drop in sales, around 140 to 160 billion euros of clothing remained in excess stock around the world, according to a McKinsey report from May 2020.

Upcycling can counter unnecessary fast fashion

Fast fashion brands big and small are innovating to meet the aspirations of Indian consumers, resulting in more textile waste. “In response to fast fashion and its waste, the concept of recycling textile waste has started to spread to many layers of the fashion world,” said Bhavya Goenka, whose company Iro Iro recycles textile waste. to manufacture textile products that no longer produce waste. “The fashion industry has a linear make-use-dispose business model; therefore, it clearly contributes to environmental distress. But there is also a huge untapped opportunity,” Goenka said. Thanks to a circular production system that promotes the repair, regeneration and reuse of products or materials, Iro Iro collaborates with other companies to recover their waste in textiles for fashion and interior decoration. “So far, we have recycled over 10,000 kg of textile waste,” she added.

Traditional Indian clothing, like sarees, still accounted for around 70% of national sales of women’s clothing in 2017, the Mckinsey report noted. Even as India’s appetite for Western clothing increases, traditional clothing is still expected to account for 65% of the clothing market by 2023, according to the report. “Traditional clothing, like sarees, has cultural and sentimental value and will never go out of style. And it is always possible to repurpose sarees and create them in an Indo-Western outfit,” Nitya said.

Interest in rental and second-hand clothing is also increasing, and the resale market has the potential to be bigger than fast fashion in 10 years, according to the McKinsey 2019 report.

The idea of ​​sustainability cannot only be applied by manufacturers, it is also up to customers to be aware of their choices, Rawat said. “The idea of ​​a closed loop system is to work towards sustainability through resource efficiency, renewable fuels and raw materials, which can only be incremental steps in positive directions.”

IndiaSpend has reached out to H&M and Zara to comment on their efforts to become sustainable. H&M has over 50 retail stores, while Zara has over 22 stores in India. We will update the story once we receive a response.