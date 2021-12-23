George talks about his passion for fashion





Thembisa’s self-taught businessman George Mfana Shikhati is fueled by his passion for fashion and the desire to help others feel good and feel good. READ ALSO: Fashion night held in Kempton The 38-year-old Ivory Park resident drew his love for fashion from his late friend, Shadrack Matume Seakamela, whom he describes as someone who devoted his time and attention to fashion. The fashion guru’s compassion and desire to help others have enhanced his career. He works as a brand strategist, personal shopper and stylist. Her work is well received in her community, especially among young people. “I’ve always loved helping others because that’s how I was brought up. “I am sure that when I do good to others, the favor will be returned to me in one way or another; Therefore, my job is to help the next person and give them back a smile and confidence through the clothes, ”said Shikhati. “Another thing to keep in mind is that when you appear presentable, people will always pay attention to you and whatever you have to say.” Shikhati’s work speaks for itself. He has worked with several well-known Thembi fashion designers and companies including Lekau Sehoana, Founder and Director of Drip Footwear, Aksi Yinoma Uban (AYU) owned by Andile Sebastian, The HangAwt 1632 by DJ Shimza, Edlozini Pub, Kota Festival and Soft Q Tissue, the first brand of handkerchiefs produced in Thembisa. “The experience I have gained from all brands and people has helped me elevate my professional experience and fall in love with it more. “I am where I am today thanks to the brand owners who trusted me with their craftsmanship. “ He uses the worst scenarios he encounters in his career to help him continue to develop his profession and assume his responsibilities, despite the many obstacles that accompany his time-consuming and demanding work. “As a stylist and personal shopper, I face a variety of challenges on a daily basis. People want to look good without having to spend a fortune. Some do not understand that it is not about spending money on expensive clothes that make you look good, but how comfortable a person will feel in the clothes they are wearing. As a man of many talents, Shikhati will launch his marketing business in September which will provide marketing services to businesses across South Africa. He contributes to his community through his charity, Help a Kid, which provides school uniforms and shoes to local schools, as well as food donations to the community. “My education was not pleasant, but it helped me become the person I am today. I went to school with ripped shoes on. I don’t want young children to go through this anymore. Also follow us on:

