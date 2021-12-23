My ex’s new girlfriend asked to wear my wedding dress

The internet has sided with a woman who revealed that her ex-husband’s new girlfriend had asked to wear her wedding dress.

Take from Reddit, the 35-year-old explained that she had been divorced from her ex-husband K for three years.

The couple share a five-year-old son and have remained on good terms, remaining friends after the split.

K, 41, started dating someone new, whom she named G, about ten months ago and they all get along really well.

However, things got very awkward when G asked if she could wear the anonymous woman’s wedding dress if she got married.

Everything seemed to be going well until the other day, the Reddit post read.

G and K started talking about marriage. I know K is really hesitant, but G really wants to get married and have kids on her own.

Guess G saw old photos of me in my wedding dress and raved about how beautiful my dress was.

The other day we had coffee together and G talked about getting married soon. I told her how happy I was for her.

Things changed when she asked if she could wear MY wedding dress. I was really shocked she even asked.

The woman went on to say that she was flattered, that was a firm no.

It didn’t go well and G immediately became extremely sulky and started asking why.

She continued: I explained that I was just not comfortable with her wearing my dress to marry my ex-husband.

She got really mad and started to provoke a scene. I walked out knowing she wasn’t going to calm down.

Her ex-husband then called and said he understood her side of things perfectly, but that didn’t stop G hitting her for not sharing.

G claims I’m not done with K and that I’m just doing this to ruin her marriage, the anonymous woman continued.

While it’s true that I haven’t passed K, part of me just doesn’t feel comfortable seeing her wearing my dress.

Unsurprisingly, other Reddit users were quick to comment, with one writing: “Why the hell would a woman want a dress that her partner’s ex-wife wore? It puzzles me. a super bad juju right there.

Someone else said, “She needs to buy her own dress. She and her family are crazy to think that having yours is the right way to celebrate this wedding.

Surely she can find another identical or similar dress. Better yet – a dress all her own. I would ask her why she wants to look like you on her wedding day. “

A third added: “Just imagine if you were K and his soon to be second wife started walking down the aisle and wearing the same dress as his ex, that would be scary as hell.

“The craziest thing is that he hasn’t proposed his marriage to her yet … Talking about getting married and getting engaged are two different things.”