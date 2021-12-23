How fashion was swallowed up by the metaverse in 2021

The future of the industry is hidden on a Web3 blockchain. But how did we get there? And are we better for that?

The rebirth of the year 2000 gave us the opportunity to reflect on the techno-utopianism of the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s. J.Lo predicts surveillance state, Britney Spears wanted us to email her, and through the lens of Afrofuturism, TLC, Aaliyah, Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott painted a picture of a technological future ruled by cyborgs clad in PVC. It is no coincidence that in 2021, the resurgence of the Y2K aesthetic converged with the entry of fashion into the metaverse. And what looked like a fantasy 20 years ago is now a dawning reality, albeit a virtual one. It’s said to be the next big disruption in the internet as we know it, but what exactly is the metaverse? The word itself was coined by Neal Stephenson, who first used it in his 1992 sci-fi novel. Snow accident, which depicts a hypothetical future where avatars meet in virtual realities, within hyperreal 3D buildings. Of course, this is not the first time that a science fiction writer has inspired real inventions. It’s just that Stephenson didn’t predict that everyone in the Metaverse would be wearing Balenciaga from head to toe.

Historically, the fashion industry has been reluctant to jump on the tech band. In 2008, an international survey by Forrester Research of luxury brands found that only a third of them were actively selling online. But in the last decade things have changed and this time fashion is at the forefront. In 2018, we got our first glimpse of where things were going. A collective WTF? The moment saw a new army of AI influencers like Lil Miquela infiltrate the industry and, more importantly, the AW18 Prada salon. Following that came a slow trickle of smart tech clothing, including bluetooth chips from Tommy Jeans and digital nomads from John Gallianos, who trod the Margiela catwalk with iPhones strapped to their ankles or otherwise integrated into the podium. their backpacks. Unsurprisingly, the past two years have seen an acceleration in digital transformation thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, designers have experimented with everything, from the podium to virtual spaces. We’ve seen Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton try out virtual dressing rooms, while LVMH test showrooms and VR salons. But it wasn’t just the big guys. Even rising independent brands like Martine Rose have diversified by showcasing her SS21 collection via What we do all day an exercise in virtual voyeurism that allowed the designer to take a peek inside the homes of her global community.

Fast forward to 2021, and many of us first heard about the Metaverse when Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook’s name change to Meta in October. Fashion immediately came to the fore, as the billionaire tech nerd lived his Distraught fantasy, using his avatar to browse an endless virtual closet. Following the announcement, Metas’ official Twitter account tweeted: Hey @Balenciaga, what’s the dress code in the Metaverse? While the Halloween skeleton costume Zucks Spirit purchased is unlikely to get Demna’s seal of approval, the designer has spent much of the last year helping cement Balenciaga as a pioneer of the booming metaverse mode. After joining Fortnite for a virtual and IRL collaboration, the luxury brand has partnered with its parent company Epic Games to create the beyond a video game for his show AW21. A brutalist architecture fans dream set in 2031, players were dressed in all Balenciaga looks before making their way through a dark forest to a forbidden rave. Unsurprisingly, in a sea of ​​shorts, Georgian designers’ interactive foray has been the most unique digital runway we’ve ever seen.

Since then, social networking platform IMVU has staged its own digital fashion show, inviting designers like Collina Strada, Mowalola and Gypsy Sport to translate their designs into a new medium, before London-based designer duo Stefan Cooke joined in. ‘associated to the Sims 4 to make clothing available to players as part of its Modern Men’s Clothing Kit. Meanwhile, luxury houses like Louis Vuitton, Herms, and Burberry spent 2021 getting into the NFT game, with JW Anderson closing the year by making an NFT of this Harry Styles viral cardigan. It goes without saying that 2021 also belonged to the NFT. Although the art world has heralded the arrival of non-fungible tokens (virtual ownership certificates based on blockchain technology), they are integral to the future of fashion and the next phase of the internet, otherwise called Web3 or Web 3.0. This third iteration of the World Wide Web runs on decentralized platforms powered by public blockchains, which were already seen with cryptocurrency and NFTs.

While for now the NFTs and the Metaverse are fairly separate, Zuckerberg’s foray into the latter suggests that the future will see us move into the digital realm with our URL goods. RTFKT (pronounced artefact) is one of many labels mixing the two landscapes. The sneaker studio of the future pairs NFTs with IRL versions of its shoes, and its vision of merging culture and gaming has caught the attention of Nike, which acquired RTFKT for an undisclosed amount in December 2021. adidas is also getting into it. action, teaming up with Bored Ape Yacht Club, PUNKS Comic and gmoney to sell a limited-edition collaborative NFT that sold out completely with the German sportswear giant cashing in over $ 22 million in the process. Large corporations might legitimize NFTs, but for people who enjoy owning real physical assets, right now they can seem a bit unnecessary. What’s the point of owning a Birkin NFT if you can’t even hold it? But it’s about flexing what you own, which isn’t much different from what the hypebeasts do with Supreme Bricks. Today, NFT owners can post their new drop on VRChat with their avatars. While there are limits to where you can take your digital cuts, which means you can’t take your low-rise IMVU jeans in. Fortnite these borders could soon disappear. If Web 3.0 develops as Zuckerberg predicted in his Meta announcement, then the blockchain will allow us to have an avatar capable of crossing the infinite terrain of the Internet, taking this NFT wardrobe from Fortnite at Roblox and even in business meetings, social gatherings and who knows what else.

If so, you had better start creating your virtual wardrobe. The dematerialized, a Web3 marketplace space, powered by the LUKSO blockchain, is where you can start honing your digital style. Founded by Marjorie Hernandez and Karinna Nobbs, the digital department store sells authenticated virtual goods. A ’90s-inspired slub belt jumpsuit of Rebecca Minkoff with a matching bag will set you back 500 while a pair of boots of a collaboration between 53045 and Rico Nasty shoes are marked at 50 a pity that most of the items are already sold out. The Metaverse doesn’t come without very real issues, however. Already, issues of authenticity, power consumption and user rights are causing hesitation about Web 3.0 among some. You may have already heard that Birkin NFTs are a hot commodity in the Metaverse, but in December Herms released a statement that it neither authorizes nor consents to the commercialization or creation of around 100 MetaBirkin NFT created by artist Mason Rothschild. Rothschild’s NFT Baby Birkin bag was sold for $ 47,000 or 10 Ethereum on the Basic.Space online marketplace. These NFTs infringe Herms’ intellectual property and trademark rights and are an example of bogus Herms products in the Metaverse, the company added.

Then there are the user rights issues in the metaverse. We need to be aware of who is colonizing our future and our metaverse, says futuristic fashion forecaster Geraldine Wharry. Who will hold private citizen data, how will it be used, where end user autonomy, privacy and agency are protected? Many of these questions have yet to be answered. In theory, governments could introduce legal protections, although the law has always been slow to catch up with the internet. Others fear that the problems that exist in social media will be quadrupled in the metaverse, or worse, that the data being tracked may be as intimate as facial expression and blood pressure. One problem that digital fashion could mitigate, if not solve, is the industry’s devastating impact on the environment. Digital fashion offers the ability to sample and visualize pre-mass production clothing in a very realistic way, something that will dramatically reduce our environmental impact, says Wharry. It can curb people’s appetites for more clothes and ‘quick fashion fixes’ if they start to identify with their twins and digital avatars, and change the way they enjoy their appearance, their attire. or even their makeup.

