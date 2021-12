AMC Theaters Continues Strategic Theater Acquisitions, Announces Acquisition and Reopening of Former Pacific Northridge Fashion Center 10 in Northridge, Calif., And Former Arclight Chicago 14

With these two new locations plus AMC American at Brand 18 and AMC The Grove 14, AMC has now acquired four old Pacific & Arclight locations in 2021. Since reopening, AMC Americana at Brand 18 and AMC The Grove 14 have consistently ranked among the top 10 theaters for box office performance in the Los Angeles market and among the top 30 in the United States. AMC continues to explore further acquisition opportunities in key US locations LEAWOOD, Kan., December 22, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – AMC Theaters (NYSE: AMC), the largest theater operator in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, and globally, today announced that it has entered into rental agreements and expects to reopen theaters in Los Angeles and Chicago markets. AMC is scheduled to begin operations at AMC Northridge Fashion Center 10, officially a Pacific Theater, in Northridge, Calif., In Spring 2022. AMC plans to begin operations at AMC Chicago 14, officially an Arclight location at NEWCITY located in the Lincoln Neighborhood du Parc, under a new name in spring 2022. AMC remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding other currently closed locations. Upon reopening, customers at both locations can look forward to many of AMC’s most popular amenities, including enhanced food and beverage offerings, and AMC Stubs, world-class loyalty and membership service. which includes AMC Stubs A-List. Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, said, “These theaters were previously high traffic and successful venues in two of AMC’s major markets, and we are excited to bring the AMC experience to them in a few. months, in 2022. These are great examples of how AMC remains offensive, seeking opportunities to strengthen our business through the acquisition of these popular locations. consistently finish in the top 10 box office theaters out of more than 150 theaters in the Los Angeles market, and in the top 30 in the United States as a whole. “ The story continues About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is the largest film exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest in the world with approximately 950 theaters and 10,500 screens around the world. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition sector by: deploying its Signature power reclining seats; provide improved choices of food and drink; generate greater customer engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website and mobile apps; offering premium wide-format experiences and showing a wide variety of content, including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information visit amctheatres.com. Category: Company press release See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005579/en/ Contacts RELATIONS WITH INVESTORS:

John Merriwether, 866-248-3872

[email protected] MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ryan Noonan, (913) 213-2183

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/amc-theatres-continues-strategic-theatre-213800720.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos