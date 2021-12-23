The LR&C house expands its presence with the launch on Revolve

LITA by Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Good Man brand

join the list of sustainable brands now available on Revolve

SEATTLE, December 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Today, Maison LR&C is celebrating the launch of its LITA by Ciara and Good Man brands on Revolve and Revolve Man, respectively. The two brands, whose values ​​are centered on love, respect and care, will present curated collections for the next-generation fashion retailer.

As we continue to introduce new points of contact with the brand, we are excited to partner with Revolve and engage with their forward-thinking clientele, said Christine Day, CEO and Co-Founder of The House of LR&C . The Maison was created to change the way we do fashion by making it more inclusive and participatory. As we continue to grow, this includes helping to make good fashion an effortless choice by meeting customers where they prefer to shop.

Revolve customers can now shop for their favorite LITA by Ciara pieces, with luxury offers accessible for the everyday woman. Designed to make an impact, with love for people and the environment, LITAs products were created with the belief that love is the answer. With the bulk of the collection included in Revolves Sustainability Shop, the curated selection includes intentional designs in essential silhouettes and classic staples like body-hugging recycled nylon bodysuits and comfy fall shirt jackets, as well as touches of seasonal fashions such as LWG Gold Certified Leather Wide leg leather pants and shirt jacket, a long cardigan in traceable alpaca wool and short 100% recycled cashmere sweaters.

The Maison also invites men to have fun with a special collection of the Good Man brand on Revolve Man, which offers both contemporary and casual clothes and shoes that combine superior craftsmanship, innovative design and comfort. higher level. The lifestyle brand for men founded in 2015 by Russell Wilson aims to help men feel good, look good and perform well while focusing on things more important than what you wear, like living the life. , work hard, help others. Key pieces available for purchase on the platform include refined versions of classic t-shirts, raised outerwear including suede, leather and wool styles, comfy knits, and Italian-made sneakers.

With each purchase, customers can also join the two brands in their efforts to make an impact on our people and the planet, as 3% of the net income will go to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports programs. that directly empower girls and young women locally, nationally and globally.

To shop for the latest LITA by Ciara and Good Man Brand collections, visit Revolve here and Revolve Man here .

About La Maison LR&C

The LR&C House was built to democratize the retail sector with the mission of making an impact on our people and the planet – to change the way we do fashion, to make it inclusive and participatory. How we buy. How we source. How we market. Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for design and fashion with the retail expertise of Christine Day, CEO, to create The House of LR&C in 2020. A year that has shown the world true compassion , connectivity and doing good for our planet are essential. challenges. House of LR&C brands include Good Man Brand, Human Nation and LITA by Ciara. We are proud to be B-Corp Pending and choose to live by the principles of sustainability of the United Nations as our true North. Welcome to the LR&C house. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com .

About the revolution

Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next generation fashion retailer for Millennials and Gen Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and go-to online source for discovery and discovery. Inspired, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a broad but curated offering of clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands.

Founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas, we sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, which are built on a single platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium clothing and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly selected assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information visit www.revolve.com .

Media contacts:

Brittany Fraser / Kevin Fegans

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd68a3bf-a742-4552-a94f-6d01a3883641