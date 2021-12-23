A question-and-answer session with fashion designer and visual artist Cedric Brown

Fashion and visual arts lovers, Cedric Brun of Cedric Brown Collections grew up with a passion for creating beautiful pieces. After obtaining his BFA in styling from the Savannah College of Art and Design, Brown started his fashion collection of kimonos, pocket squares and more. The parts are featured in popular black TV shows such as Our kind of people and Green leaf.

Brown sat down for a phone interview with BlavityU to discuss his early fashion / art influences, his creative process, and his experience as a black artist and designer in two predominantly white fields.

The interview below has been edited for length and clarity.

Blavity: What artistic / fashion references did you have growing up?

Cedric: Well I will say since I was 2 I have grown up scribbling trendy women on paper. I was the kind of person I always scribbled on. You know how you have a kid in the classroom who just draws on paper all the time? It was really me. I scribbled all over the place. My mother was a nice dresser, and she often went to town and went out a lot. I would like to choose his clothes. I felt happy to see her come out. I have always liked bright colors. At church when I was young, I brought my coloring book to church every Sunday. I would just get to work using all of those vibrant colors and bringing the coloring book to life. Everyone who knew me when I was a child or who knew me growing up always evokes these scenarios.

Once in high school, I became more serious in my art. I joined the after-school program called Youth Art Connection. I was chosen as one of six children to go to Beijing, China to have my artwork displayed in the Beijing Olympics exhibit. Having these opportunities just gave me the confidence to believe that I can make it happen and that I’m going to be an artist. I have always dreamed of being a designer. Later, when I went to SCAD, my fashion teachers knew that I had a background in art and fashion. One in particular said to me: ‘This is your meat and your potatoes. You have to combine the two. From there I have been creating my art and clothing ever since.

Blavity: What made you decide to start a career in art and fashion?

Cedric: So when I was at SCAD, I did a few internships… But all these internships and experiences, none of them would give me a full time job. Everything you heard during the pandemic when people were so upset with the fashion industry, that they weren’t really giving black people opportunities – I experienced these things in real life. I saw my white and Asian counterparts progress and get jobs. They’re the ones who really get these great design jobs. I had my dreams. I was like, ‘I’m going to pursue my own line.’ I decided to create scarves first because I know I can really use my artwork on them. I really admired a lot of Hermès scarves, Ferragamo scarves, Gucci scarves… Vintage ones where you see illustrations on everything. I took entrepreneurship courses and came out on faith. I said, ‘If I don’t get a full-time job, I’m still going to try my own business no matter what it looks like.’

Blavity: What is your creative process?

Cedric: It varies for me. I am really into the color. I might be looking at some color palettes that I want to use for the next season. If I know I’m doing a project for an organization, I know I have to stick to these colors. After having abandoned the colors, I like to have feedback from my consumers. It’s like I’m the buyer and the designer. I research what I hear because I sell my product. I research the comments I get from people. I saw that a lot of my abstract art was what people really gravitated towards.

I’m always on the lookout for some really cool and cool abstract pieces. I like to watch a lot of vintage pieces, old TV shows and old designers and take inspiration from them. I’m starting to research what’s being sold in stores right now? What colors burst? What do I see people wearing in the streets? I do a combination of everything when looking for a new design.

Blavity: Your fashion designs include kimonos, ties, socks and more. What made you focus on these specific elements in your current job?

Cedric: I started with the scarves. During my internship, I had the opportunity to meet this designer named Wes gordon. He is now the Creative Director of Carolina herrera. I want to say that he grew up in Atlanta and that my godparents knew his mother. They set up a meeting for us and that was before I actually came to my business. He told me, “If you want to start a business, I recommend that you start with one item. As it grows, expand into other things. He was doing full runway collections and just telling me about the finances of that and just had a better business strategy. I took this and ran with it. I started with the scarves. Then I would ask the men to ask me, “You should make pockets.” I would love to wear them.

When I moved into pocket squares, I then made ties and kimonos. I moved away so much from the moment I created my senior collection at SCAD, I had this hand painted kimono. He also went with a wetsuit that I created. I had several shops that saw this piece from this collection who wanted to wear it in their stores. I was like, ‘OK, a lot of shops want this part. It means it must be poppin. I decided to go with it. In addition, it is a one size fits all. The accessories are mostly one size, which also contributes to the inclusiveness. Lots of people can wear it. I don’t really have to worry about a lot of fit issues and things like that.

Blavity: Your work has been featured on shows such as “Our Kind of People” and on notable black entertainment figures like Lynn Whitfield and rapper Young Thug. What was it like to find out that your work was going to be worn in these high-profile settings?

Cedric: I think it gives new meaning to my professional life. When you work with costume designers and stylists I think it’s amazing how they combine my pieces with other items and the way they style them. For example, with the characters on Our kind of people and Green leaf, the way the character chooses to wear it and also when he brings his personality to it. For example, watch Morris Chestnut, a man I have admired since I was a child, I sent these pieces to the costume assistant, Mrs Christina. I didn’t know who was going to wear the pieces. She just said it was going to be on this particular episode. When I watched the episode I was like, ‘It’s Morris Chestnut wearing my tie!’ With his confidence and the way he walked, he established himself as a leader, a boss and an entrepreneur. Her confidence was like, ‘Yeah, I know I look good. I’m a stuntman in this tie and pocket square suit.

For me, it gave this tie so much booty, seeing his personality come out of it. When I would also see Mrs. Lynn Whitfield when she wore my kimono as Lady Mae Green leaf, the way she strutted around the room, blowing the fabrics and the kimono. You could see what the kimono could do with its shape. It wasn’t just a solid, boring piece, but you can see the movement. It brought so much light to me seeing his confidence with the heels and the outfit he was made with. Young thug would wear my scarves a lot of times in his back pocket and sometimes he wore them as a bandana as well. The way he wears scarves, a lot of people don’t wear their scarves in their back pocket. Just seeing it brought so much life too.

Blavity: What has been your experience as a black fashion designer and artist in two white dominated fields?

Cedric: When I started, it was definitely a bit hard… Sometimes I go to a luxury market. Right now, since the pandemic and everyone trying to support black businesses, it’s a little easier to convince people who like, “This is a quality piece and I’m going to support a black designer.” But two or three years ago, being just anywhere, it was like, “I’ve never paid so much for a scarf. I’ve never paid a lot for a kimono. It was definitely different in everything. . It was a little harsh. I was shy too, although in high school I was selling candy. I was an entrepreneur. Selling candy was easy. As a benchmark, it’s almost like selling candy drugs. People will come to you to buy candy. You don’t even have to say you have candy. They will run towards you. However, selling a scarf and luxury items? It was hard. I remember one time when I started I was a little shy I was nervous and discouraged A lot of people don’t have the opportunities or the chances that I have to have a business, to sell their parts or go to SCAD.

Since I have these opportunities, I really need to go ahead and really try to sell my pieces. I have been in business for six years now. Over time, this initial piece becomes easier. You still feel like you have to navigate the time. You always have to make a difference in your business. You cannot be complacent. You should always be on the lookout for the next big opportunity to make sure you’re still relevant. As far as stability in the company is concerned, this has definitely changed from the start. People are a little faster at spending money since I got into the business a little bit more. They see the socialites and they also see the social influences and the celebrities who wear my pieces now.

You can find Cédric’s complete collection for men and women on his website.