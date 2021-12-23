Timothée Chalamet launches a charitable fashion initiative





Timothée Chalamet shared the first look of his charity collaboration on Instagram

@tchalamet on Instagram

Timothe Chalamet and fashion designer Haider Ackermann have announced the launch of a clothing charity initiative, marking the actors’ first-ever fashion collaboration. The duo teamed up with a charity hoodie that benefits Afghanistan Libre, an organization that fights for the rights of women and children in the country, sharing the news on their respective social networks. So for a few years now @ha and I have wanted to do something, Chalamet shared on Instagram. Together in August we were horrified to learn of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and decided to design a hoodie with 100% of the proceeds going to @afghanistanlibre, a relief organization with boots on the ground that is running fight to protect rights women and children as these atrocities continue to spread, we must amplify the voices of these silent soldiers. The pair posted pictures of themselves wearing the hoodie, which features the photograph of a young child in a blue paint splatter pattern. The details read Silent Soldier and HA + TC A Common Thread, referencing the initials of Chalamet and Ackermann. The hoodie itself sells for 175 ($ 230) on the collaborations website, hatc2021.com. Ackermann and Chalamet have already collaborated on several of the actor’s most viral fashion moments

@tchalamet on Instagram

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Despite this being their first official collaboration, Ackermann has long been Chalamets’ go-to designer, dressing him in custom pieces for red carpet appearances across the world. Most recently, Ackermann designed a bespoke casual white suit that Chalamet wore to the 2021 Met Gala (which he co-chaired). Chalamet marked some of his most important career milestones in French designer costumes, including the viral belted silver satin costume he wore to the 2019 premiere of The King and the sparkling black shoulder top and pants. naked he wore to the Dune Premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. With that in mind, it’s fair to assume that this is just the start of A Common Thread.

