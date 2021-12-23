The best royal fashion moments of 2021

The royals may have spent much of the past year in quarantine and social distancing, just like us plebs, but luckily 2021 saw our favorite duchesses stepping out in style once again. .

From Meghan Markle’s token Oprah interview outfit to Lady Kitty Spencer’s designer wedding dress quintet to Kate Middleton’s sparkling take on Bond girl glamor at the “No Time to Die” premiere, here are the royal fashion moments we couldn’t stop talking about this year.

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement dress

Misan Harriman / Twitter

In February, the Duchess of Sussex announced that she was expecting her second child in a white Carolina Herrera dress custom-made by the brand’s creative director, Wes Gordon, who has been a friend of her for years.

Gordon said the style statement sent a “powerful message” about sustainability, tell the telegraph, “I did [the dress] for her when she was pregnant with Archie, so almost two years ago.

Gordon added: “She was wearing a dress that is no less beautiful, because she is two years old … it makes her feel no less special and no less happy.”

The look of the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle

Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese / Document via Reuters

In March, Markle sat down with Oprah for Developer of the Year and chose a symbolic outfit for the occasion: a black-and-white Armani dress adorned with a lotus flower, long considered a sign of rebirth. and resilience.

She accessorized with Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet, which a spokesperson for Markle said the Today show provided a means “to have [Harrys] mother with them during the interview.

Lady Kitty Spencer’s Fashionable Wedding

German Larkin

A formal dress just wasn’t enough for Lady Di’s niece, who married billionaire businessman Michael Lewis in July; instead, she wore five different Dolce & Gabbana dresses, all custom made.

Before getting married on Friday night, Spencer donned a floral-embroidered baby blue tulle dress and cape like her “Something Blue.” In her Saturday ceremony, she walked down the aisle wearing a Victorian-inspired puff-sleeve lace gown, then transformed into a hand-painted floral look for dinner.

The following ? A metallic cocktail dress dripping with gold and silver beads for dinner, followed by a silk gown adorned with tiny sequins, appliquéd flowers and ribbons for Sunday celebrations.

Alizée Thevenet’s retro wedding dress

Trevor Leighton / Hello!

On the opposite end of the spectrum, French financial analyst Thevenet married James Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, wearing his stepmother’s off-the-shoulder lace gown in September.

My borrowed something was actually my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June 1980, Thevenet say hello !, adding: “While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during the lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it.”

The bride continued, “It suited me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always bothered me that wedding dresses were only worn once, so it was amazing to give a second life to one. so beautiful dress.

Meghan Markle’s Princess Diana-approved Dior bag

Gotham / GC Images; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

While his appearance on Global Citizen Live with Prince Harry in September, the Duchess of Cambridge accessorized her white-embellished Valentino dress with Lady D-Lite bag by Dior ($ 4,900) a modern take on Lady Dior, named after her late mother-in-law.

Markle’s was even monogrammed with its title, “DSSOS”.

Kate Middleton’s gold dress at the Bond premiere

Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge clinched sartorial gold at the red carpet opening of “No Time to Die” in September, wearing a dazzling Jenny Packham creation dripping with sequins and pearls.

The look was such a hit that the designer then made it available for purchase as part of her Bond-themed capsule collection; It’s okay will cost you $ 5,488.

Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen, 10

Getty Images

In October, Middleton brought back a fashion favorite: the lavender McQueen dress she last wore at a BAFTA event in July 2011 in Los Angeles, just three months after her wedding to Prince William.

The Duchess chose the look this time updated with a gold sequined belt for the Earthshot Prize Awards, which honor work on conservation and sustainability. Guests were urged not to buy anything new to wear for the event, making the McQueen a fitting choice.

Meghan Markle’s scorching gala dress

Getty Images

Markle ended the year on a high note, dazzling at the Salute to Freedom Gala in November in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown with a deep neckline, slit skirt and dramatic train – a much bolder look than those she wore during her birthday. time as a royal senior.

Once again, she finished the look with Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet.