Luxury fashion brands embrace business to expand their footprint

Earlier this year, ABFRL formed a new entity with designer Tarun Tahiliani for an affordable range of ethnic men’s clothing and accessories, eyeing a Company of 500 crore over five years. He took a 33.5% stake in a company housing the Tahilianis sewing business to 67 crores. In January, she acquired 51% of the capital of the fashion house of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjees for 398 crores.

More recently, RBL and fashion designer Anamika Khanna started a 60:40 joint venture to own and grow the AK-OK designer ready-to-wear brand selling chic skirts, dresses and pants.

In October, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd acquired a controlling stake in fashion designer Ritu Kumars Ritika Pvt. Ltd. Reliance Brands also owns stakes in Indian couture brands Manish Malhotra and Raghavendra Rathore.

The convergence of the best retail companies with traditional brands comes at a time when the dynamics of the Indian fashion industry are changing, with social media helping young consumers in large and small cities to discover new brands. Covid has also reduced demand for fashion clothing, prompting brands to seek financial support from large corporations.

For traditional brands, known for dressing the rich and well-off, this rapid market change has prompted them to reach a wider range of buyers with affordable prices, in-depth distribution, and broader collections.

Harminder Sahni, founder and managing director of Wazir Advisors, which has advised several design houses on such deals, said ethnic Indian luxury brands, which have been around for two to three decades, have reached a saturation point. They know they can’t invest and build as well as develop brands themselves, ”he said.

In the meantime, for distribution conglomerates, the interest in supporting luxury labels is clear. For years, companies such as RBL and ABFRL have built a portfolio focused on Western clothing. ABFRL operates formal wear brands for men such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen and Allen Solly in addition to Forever21, among others, in India. RBL’s portfolio of brand partnerships includes Burberry, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Diesel, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Pottery Barn and Steve Madden, among others.

Now the option for them is to create Indian brands. While the big fashion groups can do it on their own, they choose to partner with brands that already have a name and recognition in the market as well as ready-made talent, ”Sahni said. In addition, for large retailers, the cost of acquiring some of these labels is not that high, nor are they risky bets, he added.

Around the world, too, a handful of companies dominate the biggest luxury brands.

Kering, for example, manages the development of renowned luxury houses, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, among others. The French multinational LVMH is home to 75 distinguished brands covering six different sectors.

However, the evolution of local luxury clothing has been more gradual. Designer Shantanu Mehra, CEO and co-founder of Finesse International Design Pvt. Ltd, which sells bespoke second-hand clothing for men under Shantanu and Nikhil, said that over the past two to three decades, the Indian fashion industry has created designers who have built an ambitious and distinct couture with an enviable clientele but lacked structure “and scale”. .

Mehra said designers wore too many hats than a marketer, businessman and creative force, giving them little scope to expand beyond the grassroots. affluent consumers. Partnering with large retailers helps them evolve, he added.

In 2019, ABFRL acquired a 51% stake in Finesse International to 60 crores. Months after the acquisition, the brothers launched a new luxury bridge brand S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil. The number of stores has doubled from five to 10 since then, with two more under construction. The designer brand has also launched into e-commerce.

Mehra said that if it hadn’t been for the merger, the label wouldn’t have embarked on the digital commerce journey. Now we see it as a separate vertical business, and it is playing a very important role in our company’s transition to luxury, ”he added.

The announcements also come at a time when disruption caused by covid has compressed the entire retail market in India. Luxury and formal wear brands have been severely affected by the suspension of social activities and weddings. However, the market has since recovered.

For almost 18 months this market was non-existent and the weddings that did take place also cut spending. While margins have declined for several designer P&Ls, the losses of the past two years have further compounded the scenario, ”said Navroz Mahudawala, managing director of Candle Partners, a Mumbai-based investment bank.

Mahudawala said the popularity of brands such as Manyavar and FabIndia which operate at affordable prices and cater to the formal wear market has changed the dynamics of the organized wedding wear industry.

Initially, the large retail companies, which acquired designer brands, preferred to build a portfolio of global luxury brands through long-term licensing agreements, Mahudawala said. However, a cruel realization was that most well-off Indians still preferred to buy overseas for Western luxury brands, ”he said. He said there were no options for Indian designer brands.

The big fashion houses also realized that without the ethnic luxury designer brands, they were losing a good chunk of the big spending wallet for weddings, as spending on Western clothing was limited, he added.

Additionally, as millennials and millennials reshape the trajectory of Indian fashion, shoppers beyond major metropolises are also increasingly opting for designer brands, but often lack access to brands. Partnering with large retailers can provide brands with depth of distribution. Listing their collections in luxury markets can help discover and serve these buyers, Mehra said. ABFRL and Tahiliani plan to open more than 250 points of sale under the new entity.

Designers such as Manish Malhotra agreed. Today’s consumer is changing thanks to social media and thanks to today’s young people who are so clear about what they want, who they are and what they want to wear, people simply don’t not afraid to be themselves and there is such a fluidity in the way they think or wear, “Malhotra said in a previous interview. You have to stay relevant if you want to meet the needs of young people.”

In October, Reliance Brands announced it was taking a 40% stake in MM Styles Pvt. Ltd owned by Malhotra, to work on expanding the brand into a broader consumer lifestyle portfolio “and expand into other adjacent categories, while maintaining its easy positioning in the formal wear market and The brand continues to be led by Malhotra as manager and creative director.

Mahudawala said there was a visible appetite for such brands in Tier 2 cities. Designers did not have the capital or management bandwidth to achieve pan-Indian business reach. By attaching to certain large houses, their ability to extend beyond the subways has increased considerably, ”he said.

Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs, which runs Pernias PopUp Shop and bought out the Wendell Rodricks brand in 2020, agrees: The problem with designer brands was not demand but supply. We will see a big boost to the Indian designer luxury industry due to institutionalization or corporatization. “

Mahudawala and Sahni both admitted that these agreements were far from over. New companies, such as beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, could bid for local designers, joining the league of historical investors backing local brands.

The current set of buyers (both Reliance Brands and Aditya Birla Fashion) would wait for some of the early results of integrating these brands before attempting the next round of deals. However, we can see some of the biggest digital markets making selective investments in this sector, ”said Mahudawala.

