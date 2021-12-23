Camilla’s fashion accessory that shows she’s ready to rule





Duchess Camilla’s fashion accessory has caught the attention of fashion experts who say the Duchess’ sartorial decisions indicate she is ready to be queen. In recent royal engagements, Duchess Camilla has been spotted wearing expensive brooches on her lapels. This is of course a hallmark Queen look and some experts believe Camilla’s choice to wear brooches is symbolic of her readiness to take on more power when she ascends the throne. Marketing manager at jewelry box, Daena Borrowman, spoke to Express about Camilla’s brooches and why this accessory is important on the Duchess. Daena said: “More and more, Camilla Parker Bowles can be seen wearing brooches at events and outings.” “Braces can often be associated with age and maturity. So one would assume that Camilla is trying to focus on this new stage of life she enters as an older royal and mature woman and mirrors that of the Queen. “ “Along with this, she is keenly aware that in the next stage of her life she will be known as the Princess or Queen Consort of the King of England. “ “Therefore [she] could very well prepare for her future role and properly represent the traditions of royal fashion. “ “It’s no secret that members of the royal family are constantly training for their upcoming roles and one would assume that this includes everything from protocol to clothing,” she concluded. (Image credit: Max Mumby / Indigo / Contributor / Getty Images) As she is married to Prince Charles who is the heir apparent and the next in the royal line, Camilla will at some point be the Queen or the Princess Consort. Kate Middleton is also preparing to reign at some point, as her husband, Prince William, will ascend the throne upon the death of her father, Prince Charles. In recent months, the Duchess of Cambridge has also been spotted wearing brooches more frequently during royal engagements. (Image credit: Geoffrey Robinson / Alamy Stock Photo) When Prince Charles takes the throne, he will become king, and traditionally his wife Camilla is expected to become queen. However, Clarence House released a statement explaining the plan for Camilla’s future title in 2020. It said: “The intention is for the Duchess to be known as the Princess Consort when the Prince takes the throne.” It is not clear why this decision was made to deny the Duchess this royal title, but there have been disputes within the Royal Family over Camilla’s future title. Princess Anne has claimed that “Camilla will never be a true Queen” and argued that due to her reputation with the British public, she will never truly earn the respect she needs to be Queen. Prince Harry could influence Camilla’s royal title when her father takes the throne, but until the death of Her Majesty The Queen it is unclear exactly what the Duchess of Cornwall’s role will be as the wife of a king.

