The Guardian’s Take on Fashion in Politics: How to Rewrite the Style Guide | Editorial





Virginia Woolf pinned it around December 1910 when human nature changed. All human relationships have changed, she wrote. And when human relationships change, at the same time there is a change in religion, conduct, politics and literature. With less hyperbole, we might suggest that it was in the late 1950s that black America was transformed not only with the civil rights movement, but across the spectrum of creativity and conduct. Aspects of this revolution have been well documented: the birth of cool in jazz; writers Ralph Ellison, James Baldwin, Richard Wright. But some of the more everyday parts have been under-examined. Like clothes. Look at photos of black American men in the 1950s and 1960s and what stands out is a growing consistency and confidence in their appearance. Here is saxophonist John Coltrane in a soft-shouldered jacket and knit tie, while here is writer Amiri Baraka in a button-down shirt and shawl collar cardigan. The look is sleek, but casual, no heavily padded suits or rep striped ties. As varsity jackets and penny loafers suggest, this is a style inspired by privileged white Ivy League college students. You could even say that it was appropriated and then improved. The color palette is widening, the finishes are more daring: tie clips, collar pins, capped oxfords. Later this look will be known as Black Ivy. This insurgency is documented and celebrated in a new book titled Black Ivy: a stylish revolt. In his introduction, Jason Jules describes the look as a sort of battle dress, symbolic armor worn in the non-violent pursuit of fundamental change. Making society treat them differently first meant that the general public saw them differently. Think tenor saxophonist Sonny Rollins in a button-down shirt playing Liberty Suite, or Billy Taylor in a tweed jacket composing I wish I knew what it would be like to be free. The goal was not only to join the elite, it was to redefine them. However subtly done, the style was a challenge to authority. Dressing like a college student was not an assignment, but a crucial part of the struggles around the desegregation of the American education system. After the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, the political atmosphere changed, as did the street style. Stokely Carmichael went from working alongside John Lewis in sports jackets and ties to leading the Black Panthers in dark glasses and a black leather jacket, holding a gun. Miles Davis on stage circa 1959. Photograph: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images While the political term of the gesture is still meant to be an insult, we’re rewriting what counts as a political gesture right now: just consider the arguments here and in the United States over the knee-grip. Historians have long argued that slaves and indentured laborers have shown resistance by dragging their feet or feigning misunderstanding of barked orders. Something similar has to happen with fashion, which is too often referred to as either runway designs or January sales. However, it can also be about expressing one’s self-image and beliefs. Black Ivy was about young Black Americans changing the way they see themselves starting with the mirror near the wardrobe.

