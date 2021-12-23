Lila Moss channels lookalike mom Kate after launching new fashion campaign

Lila Moss channeled her lookalike mom Kate, 47, as she modeled a lacy black bra in her latest photoshoot.

The 19-year-old model landed a new campaign with Ermanno Scervino and looked sensational in the racy number that was paired with black lace pants.

Following in her mother’s model footsteps, she looked stunning in the outfit, which was not far from Kate’s snaps at the time.

Look good: Lila Moss, 19, channeled her look-alike mom Kate as she modeled a lacy black bra in her latest photoshoot after launching a new campaign with Ermanno Scervino

She had thrown a crocodile print bag over her wrist as she stood with her hands in the pockets.

The stunner also wore a flashing crochet bra with low rise sheepskin pants and a matching jacket in the blink of an eye.

Her slender pins were fully exposed as she raised her waist in tall beige suede boots.

Lila showcased her natural beauty with a subtle smoky eye, paired with a neutral colored lipstick.

Wow: The stunner also wore a flashing crochet bra with warm low waist sheepskin pants and a matching jacket in another snap.

Flashback: following in her mother’s footsteps, she modeled the racy outfit that was not far from Kate’s stereotypes at the time; Kate pictured in 1995

In another jaw-dropping snap, Lila wore a long-legged strapless feathered mini dress as she rested her arms over her head.

The beauty also wore a white sweater dress with feathers falling from it, which was topped in high white ’60s-style boots.

In the shots, Lila’s blonde locks were parted down the middle and fell to her shoulders effortlessly.

Unbelievable: In another stunning photo, Lila wore a long-legged strapless feathered mini dress as she posed with her arms on her head

Gorgeous: The stunning also wore a white sweater dress with falling feathers that was topped with high white ’60s-style boots.

Kate shares her daughter Lila with journalist Jefferson, who she dated in the early 2000s.

Jefferson and Kate – who dated 2001-2004 and Lila was born in 2002 – have a friendly relationship and are said to ensure that their daughter spends time with each of them regularly as a child.

While Lila still has a good relationship with both of her parents, she is often seen with mum Kate as she is signed by her modeling agency.

Lila is also now a director of her own business, Grace Grove Ltd, a move that coincides with the shutdown of three of her businesses, model Kate’s mom.

The company name is a nod to The Grove, the family home in north London, which Kate recently sold.