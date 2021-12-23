Dress like BTS: outfits worn by K-pop group go under the hammer in January

Ever dreamed of dressing like RM or Jungkook from BTS? Here is your chance. The outfits worn by the Korean boy band at the last Grammy Awards will go under the hammer in January at Julien’s Auctions. They could make tens of thousands of dollars.

The arrival of members of K-pop group BTS at the 63rd Grammy Awards has not gone unnoticed. Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin walked the red carpet in outfits from Louis Vuitton’s Fall / Winter 2021-2022 men’s collection, prompting some fans to speculate on a possible partnership with the brand. luxury. Later that evening, the seven artists changed gear to perform their single “Dynamite” on stage.

These performance sets will be auctioned off on January 30 in a massive celebrity merchandise sale hosted by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. The outfits could sell for between $ 30,000 and $ 50,000, according to the auction house’s estimate.

However, it is possible that the bidding will increase rapidly for these bespoke black, white and orange costumes, given the infatuation of the boy band fans for the outfits of their idols. Indeed, the sets worn by the septet in the official music video for “Dynamite” sold for $ 162,500 last January, while Julien’s Auctions estimated them at $ 40,000. It was no surprise to Darren Julien, the manager of the auction house.

“If you take a set of outfits worth $ 2,000 and put them on BTS, play them in a music video, and the song is nominated for a Grammy, you’ve just increased the value of these outfits 81 times, “he said. Recount The Guardian in May.

Other outfits worn by musicians during award ceremonies will be slammed on January 30. Among them, a white and gold dress adorned with rhinestones that Dolly Parton wore when she received the MusiCares “Person of the Year” award in 2019 Its value is estimated between $ 2,000 and $ 4,000. Collectors can also try to acquire the silver outfit that Katy Perry wore to a concert in Nashville in 2012. It is estimated to cost between $ 3,000 and $ 5,000, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Guitars belonging to Harry Styles, James Hetfield of Metallica, Chris Cornell, Paul McCartney and Keith Richards are also on view at Julien’s upcoming auction, all of the proceeds of which will be donated to the MusiCares organization. JB

