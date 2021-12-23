Varsity Jackets, Baggy Jeans among top men’s searches for 2021 – WWD





What styles are men looking for the most in 2021? According to Trendalytics, the hottest research for men this year included shoulder bags, work shirts, jackets and baggy jeans, but the trend research was conducted by varsity jackets. “College jackets have been adopted by the fashion industry, appearing in recent brand collections from Tyler the Creator, Golf Wang, Off-White, Vetements and Saint Laurent,” the report said. Looks like varsity jackets never go out of fashion. Hedi Slimane showcased the black Saint Laurent bomber jacket with white shoulder details which has appeared in different iterations at different brands, but more colorful collegiate styles at contemporary, high-end and fast-fashion brands have helped push the trend forward. tendency. Trendalytics tracked global general Google searches throughout the year to find what men were most concerned about when it came to style. They measured the most popular searches in terms of search volume and percentage increase from last year. For example, searches for varsity jackets increased 149% from 2020 and was 3 million from searches last year. Shoulder bags were among the most searched items, increasing 63% from last year, as were searches for work shirts which increased 185%, searches for shirts or jackets, searches for shirts or jackets, searches increased 316% and searches for baggy jeans increased 81%. Trendalytics explained that searches for shoulder bags may have increased due to the evolution of utilitarian styles and high streetwear, and credited “gorpcore” or outdoor styles as a search engine for shirts. work and jackets. Finally, baggy jeans are seen by Trendalytics as a relaxed and comfortable style seen as a transition from sweatshirts and clothes often worn during lockdown, but also a fashionable Y2K callback that is emerging as a new trend among consumers in the world. Generation Z on TikTok. Other top searches of the year outside of men’s clothing included Telfar bags, “Squid Game” and NFTs. The Bushwick Birkin would be a trending topic on Twitter almost every Thursday this year when there was a further drop, and searches for the style were up 253% from 2020 (6 million searches); Netflix’s popular series ‘Squid Game’ was the top cultural research topic with more than 181 million searches, and searches for NFT, another cultural research topic, were up 2,098% over the previous year. last year (growth of 4.3 million searches). Trendalytics is a retail and predictive data analytics platform that uses Google search trends, social media and e-commerce market data to predict emerging and stagnant trends.

