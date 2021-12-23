Fashion
‘And just like that’ costume designer says viral dress costs $ 5
From the moment photos from the set of And Just Like That first surfaced this summer, fans couldn’t help but wonder about the fashion featured in Sex and the City revival.
But not all style glimpses were greeted with the same excitement; When Internet sleuths mistakenly identified one of Carrie’s dresses as a find from Forever 21, fans feared she traded designer clothes for quick fashion.
Despite outrage online, costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago confirmed to Page Six Style that Sarah’s much-discussed maxi Jessica Parker was from her “personal archive of second-hand finds”.
And while the cashmere look didn’t have a tag, it did boast a price tag Forever 21 probably couldn’t beat.
He bought it many years ago for $ 5 or $ 6, Rogers told us. We later learned that Forever 21 had a [very similar] dress, but spilled something from an Indian designer. Given how long Danny had the dress, we think it probably came from the original designer.
While fans were also divided over whether to wear the dress with a blue button-down shirt, Rogers felt it was a perfect combo for the scene in which Carrie faced off against Natasha (Bridget Moynahan), M’s ex-wife. Big.
[Showrunner] Michael Patrick King wanted her to be in something that wasn’t Carrie, she explained. It was Sarah Jessica’s idea to include the shirt with the bird underneath.
Style selection wasn’t the only way Parker influenced his character’s clothing, however. According to Rogers, the incredibly collaborative star not only brought her perspective and fashion sense to every fitting, but also released some of Carrie’s original pieces for the set.
We were so lucky that Sarah Jessica had in her archives all the looks that she opened to us, ”said the costume designer, pointing to the studded one. Belt “Roger” Streets Ahead ($ 598) Seen in the first movie “Sex and the City” as a “fan favorite”. In HBO’s new series Max, Carrie pairs it with a pink Carolina Herrera dress.
“We were glad we could Roger this,” Rogers joked of the beloved belt.
It’s not the only pre-loved piece that viewers will spy on screen; Rogers and Santiago bought a lot of resale, vintage, and second-hand goods to create the characters’ wardrobes, scoring designer handbags, jewelry, and clothing at stores like Arcade and A topical matter as well as online retailers including ThredUp, The True and Fashionphile.
[Vintage] was a hallmark of Sex and the City’s costume design, said Rogers, a protégé of the original SATC costume designer Patricia Field.
Fans even have thanks for the triumphant return of Carries tutu whose first iteration, incidentally, also only cost $ 5, as Rogers told us she bought some used crinolines for the show.
Along the same lines, she and Santiago have has partnered with ThredUp on a trio of curated collections that capture the “And just like that …” aesthetic. “The Statement Maker” is full of colorful and quirky finds Carrie would love, while “The Polished Romantic” features preppy Charlotte-worthy pieces and “The Laid-Back Power Dresser” focuses on casual couture, the Miranda.
The online resale platform donates 100% of the profits to the Willie Garson Fund on YouGottaBelieve.org, which connects foster children to loving families. Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the series, died of pancreatic cancer in September.
And while all three edits are clearly based on the show’s main ladies, Rogers insists it’s “not about dressing like a character you see on TV.”
[They’re] to find inspiration to create your own unique and special looks and to be confident in what you love about yourself, ”she said.
Carrie Bradshaw would surely approve.
Sources
2/ https://pagesix.com/2021/12/23/and-just-like-that-costume-designer-says-viral-dress-cost-5/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]