‘And just like that’ costume designer says viral dress costs $ 5

From the moment photos from the set of And Just Like That first surfaced this summer, fans couldn’t help but wonder about the fashion featured in Sex and the City revival.

But not all style glimpses were greeted with the same excitement; When Internet sleuths mistakenly identified one of Carrie’s dresses as a find from Forever 21, fans feared she traded designer clothes for quick fashion.

Despite outrage online, costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago confirmed to Page Six Style that Sarah’s much-discussed maxi Jessica Parker was from her “personal archive of second-hand finds”.

And while the cashmere look didn’t have a tag, it did boast a price tag Forever 21 probably couldn’t beat.

He bought it many years ago for $ 5 or $ 6, Rogers told us. We later learned that Forever 21 had a [very similar] dress, but spilled something from an Indian designer. Given how long Danny had the dress, we think it probably came from the original designer.

Carrie Bradshaw hasn’t given up on designer duds for fast fashion, as fans first believed. GC Images

While fans were also divided over whether to wear the dress with a blue button-down shirt, Rogers felt it was a perfect combo for the scene in which Carrie faced off against Natasha (Bridget Moynahan), M’s ex-wife. Big.

[Showrunner] Michael Patrick King wanted her to be in something that wasn’t Carrie, she explained. It was Sarah Jessica’s idea to include the shirt with the bird underneath.

According to Rogers, the maxi dress was meant not to be characterful for Carrie. GC Images

Style selection wasn’t the only way Parker influenced his character’s clothing, however. According to Rogers, the incredibly collaborative star not only brought her perspective and fashion sense to every fitting, but also released some of Carrie’s original pieces for the set.

We were so lucky that Sarah Jessica had in her archives all the looks that she opened to us, ”said the costume designer, pointing to the studded one. Belt “Roger” Streets Ahead ($ 598) Seen in the first movie “Sex and the City” as a “fan favorite”. In HBO’s new series Max, Carrie pairs it with a pink Carolina Herrera dress.

“We were glad we could Roger this,” Rogers joked of the beloved belt.

And just like that, Carrie’s studded “Roger” belt and Fendi wand are back. GC Images

It’s not the only pre-loved piece that viewers will spy on screen; Rogers and Santiago bought a lot of resale, vintage, and second-hand goods to create the characters’ wardrobes, scoring designer handbags, jewelry, and clothing at stores like Arcade and A topical matter as well as online retailers including ThredUp, The True and Fashionphile.

[Vintage] was a hallmark of Sex and the City’s costume design, said Rogers, a protégé of the original SATC costume designer Patricia Field.

Fans even have thanks for the triumphant return of Carries tutu whose first iteration, incidentally, also only cost $ 5, as Rogers told us she bought some used crinolines for the show.

Tutu, take two: SJP wears this vintage crinoline in “And Just Like That …” GC Images

Along the same lines, she and Santiago have has partnered with ThredUp on a trio of curated collections that capture the “And just like that …” aesthetic. “The Statement Maker” is full of colorful and quirky finds Carrie would love, while “The Polished Romantic” features preppy Charlotte-worthy pieces and “The Laid-Back Power Dresser” focuses on casual couture, the Miranda.

The online resale platform donates 100% of the profits to the Willie Garson Fund on YouGottaBelieve.org, which connects foster children to loving families. Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the series, died of pancreatic cancer in September.

Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago handpicked parts for the ThredUp shopping experience. Courtesy of ThredUp

And while all three edits are clearly based on the show’s main ladies, Rogers insists it’s “not about dressing like a character you see on TV.”

[They’re] to find inspiration to create your own unique and special looks and to be confident in what you love about yourself, ”she said.

Carrie Bradshaw would surely approve.