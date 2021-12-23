Christmas Fashion: From Stylish Trench Coats To Sequin Sweaters, Here’s How To Kill Her This Christmas | Cultural news





Getting ready for a Christmas party but can’t seem to pull off a nice outfit without shivering from the cold? Stylish outfits for winter parties can get tricky without our little black dresses and off the shoulder tops. Well, don’t worry, because we’ve got the ultimate list of wardrobe must-haves that will give you the ultimate in style. chic and sassy look without sneezing in the wintry air. 1. Trench coat: A bold trench coat lets you wear a lot of clothes indoors, without worrying about whether they match. Just put two, three or even four layers together – as you need and cover them with a beautiful trench coat. To stun at a Christmas party, prefer to choose one in bold and Christmas colors like shades of red or go for the ones with prints and patterns. 2. Boots:Boots are an investment and a perfect pair of boots can rock even the most mundane of outfits. You can always choose the size of the heels according to your desire and comfort. Some boots also come with a warm liner, so you can keep those feet and legs wrapped in heat. Shades of black, brown and gray can never go wrong for boots. Those in the mood to experiment can stand out with some bright, poppy colors. 3. Flesh-colored leggings:A must hack for those who want to wear skirts or short dresses for their Christmas outfit of the day. To do this, start by wearing leggings that match your skin color. Put a black stocking on it and then you can rock your sassy skirt or short dress without toning down its vibe or feeling cold. 4. Glitter sweaters:A little bling goes a long way! Fashion has improved and our sweaters no longer need to be dull or boring. Be glamorous yet comfy for your Christmas outfit with a blingy sequin sweater – it could be any color you like. Sequins can be all over, or just on the sleeves or run elegantly around the cuffs – whatever you desire! 5. Santa hat:While caps can be a no-no for glamorous parties, it’s Christmas time and a good quality Santa cap will not only keep you warm, but also stand out as a centerpiece, suitable for a festival themed party. 6. Phyran: Phiran is a winter staple, often missing from most jacket-filled wardrobes. If you drool over ethnic outfits and miss them in the winter, go for a phiran. Ethnic outfit can give a perfect desi touch to your party look. The phirans keep you warm and you can choose from all kinds of colors, styles and sizes. seven. Stylish silencer:After hot soups and blankets, cozy mufflers are probably the best thing winter brings with it. A smart muffler can make you a diva in an instant, with the super-soft comfort and convenience. While blacks and whites are classics, pastel shades add a tint of color and look super cute in fur. With this handful of comfortable and gorgeous wardrobe staples, you can dazzle any Christmas party effortlessly and confidently.

