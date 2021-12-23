St. John’s-Butler Postponed Due to Red Storm Program COVID-19 Protocols





The Big East announced Thursday afternoon that the game between St. Johns and Butler scheduled for Thursday night at Carnesecca Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues as part of the Red Storm program. The conference earlier today changed its cancellation policy so that cancellations related to the pandemic are no longer recorded as packages. The Big East will be looking to reschedule the game between St. Johns and the Bulldogs. He will also look to reschedule Monday’s game between the Storm and host Seton Hall which was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns within the Pirates Program; this competition was initially judged as a forfeit victory for St. Johns. In the conference’s previous announcement, he said the policy was being changed “recent sudden and significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide and within Big East programs due to of the propagation of the Omicron variant ”. The new policy provides for postponement of matches when a program has fewer than seven scholarship holders and a coach available for a match. He adds that he will attempt to reschedule these matches in accordance with conference policies; if a match cannot be rescheduled, it will be “designated as a no-contest”. Forfeit wins under the old policy will no longer be forfeits. The St. Johns-Butler game is the fifth Big East contest that could not be played this season. No Big East women’s basketball game has been affected to date. St. Johns (8-3) has two games scheduled for next week. He is due to host Marquette at Carnesecca Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and travel to Georgetown for a noon game on January 1. Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams delivered to your inbox every morning. By clicking on Register, you agree to our privacy policy. The Georgetowns program has been announced as being suspended from all basketball activities due to COVID-19 concerns within the Hoyas program. About 50 NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs are currently on hold. St. Johns star forward Julian Champagnie was forced to miss last Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh at Madison Square Garden because he entered health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. The advice for players who test positive is to self-isolate for 10 days, then test negative and have heart tests before returning to the squad.

