This skin care brand is a champion of men’s health

Local skin care, skincare and lifestyle brand Pilgrim supplies was created to encourage healthy masculinity and shine a light on men’s health. But the cause got even more personal for co-founder Katrina Moscato-Hill when she lost her father this year.

“We have always been a brand that promoted men’s health, but this year that cause became personal to me when I suddenly lost my father to a heart attack,” said Moscato-Hill at Daily Hive. “I felt like I had been given this platform to reach people, and I needed to use it to create change.”

Moscato-Hill and his co-founder Tyler Hill came up with the idea of ​​hosting a pop-up Peregrine Supply store during the holidays that would also include a men’s health exhibit. The husband and wife team then found the perfect spot at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby, with the pop-up and exhibit open until January 3, 2022.

“We ended up finding this great space at The Amazing Brentwood where the ground floor could be for our retail store, and the second floor would be the perfect space for this exhibit,” Moscato-Hill said. “My dad grew up in North Burnaby so doing this exhibit in his favorite neighborhood was really special.

“I wanted to partner with a charity so that we could have the most impact on our community and our reach didn’t end when the exhibit closed. We had heard about this great initiative called “Don’t Change Much”, in partnership with the Canadian Foundation for Men’s Health. The purpose of the exhibit is to help men learn that small changes have a big impact on their health.

Peregrine Supply was launched in 2015 by Hill and Moscato-Hill when they realized the grooming and skin care market was missing target in the way products were advertised to men.

“We started in 2015 as a small side project where we started making beer soap and selling it at local farmers’ markets, ”Moscato-Hill explained. “We started experimenting with making men’s grooming products like beard oils.

“We continued to notice that so many skin care and men’s care brands were taking this really hyper-masculine approach to their branding and products that we didn’t think were reflective of all men. We wanted to create something that promotes a healthy and balanced male culture.

Peregrine Supply offers a variety of modern functional grooming products for men through their website, including beard oil, shower gel, shaving cream, shampoo and conditioner. All products are produced in small batches by Hill and Moscato-Hill.

Moscato-Hill said she would like Peregrine Supply to expand into lifestyle items and create more of a lifestyle brand in addition to its skincare and skincare products.

“Men look for quality products, just like women,” Moscato-Hill said. “I think we’ve come a very long way with women’s beauty products; I remember growing up thin being the only important thing a woman could seem to be. While we still have a ways to go, I feel like we’ve been working to change that narrative and move towards greater inclusion in the female beauty space. However, it seems we are falling behind when it comes to skin care and men’s grooming.

“I remember when we first launched our face wash someone told me no one would buy it because men don’t wash their faces. I think we have this really outdated take on men’s skin care. Our face wash is one of our best selling items, and I think there’s a reason for that.

“We keep pushing these ridiculous accounts that men can only be lumberjacks or pirates or something super masculine. The more we do this, the more men we come across who are actively trying to raise their sons differently from what they were brought up. “

The Burnaby Small Business was created to foster a community where all beards are welcome. Peregrine Supply provides grooming and skin care advice on their Blog and sharing unique cocktail recipes on their Youtube channel.

The company also includes an online health check in its Linktree to help encourage men to make positive changes in their health.

“I want our company to make a difference and be a champion of men’s health,” said Moscato-Hill. “I really want to see the impact Peregrine can have on men’s health, and I want to be at the forefront of this movement. I want to continue to challenge stereotypes and continue to promote men’s health.

“I think a lot about how my father’s generation was brought up, and I wonder if he was taught that it was okay to ask for help or to worry about his health, would it still be? desire ? I think so many men of this generation are dying too young because they were raised to talk about nothing. My father’s embarrassment about his health ended up costing him his life.

“There’s nothing wrong with being masculine, but there is something wrong when your version of it makes you lonely or alone, or you’re too afraid to ask questions about your health. We all lose out when the men in our lives can’t openly say who they are, or talk about emotions, or are too afraid to go to the doctor. We lose husbands and fathers too soon, or we can’t have a good relationship with our fathers, and it affects us all. We need to do better and promote a healthier version of masculinity.