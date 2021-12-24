New Balance named in new suit for ‘misrepresentation’ shoes as ‘Made in USA’

New Balance has been named in a new lawsuit over its “Made in USA” marketing. In a proposed class action lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Massachusetts, plaintiffs Matthew Cristostomo, Anthony Bollini, Spencer Verrilla, Derrick Evans, Clifton Bradley and Robert Kaminsky allege that Boston, Massachusetts-based New Balance is inducing misleading consumers into telling them his shoes are made in the USA when his sneakers do not meet the federal standard and continue[ing] to knowingly make these false claims because consumers are willing to pay more for products that they believe are actually made in the United States.

In the newly filed complaint, Cristostomo and his fellow complainants say New Balance sells several shoe models that feature an American flag, the words Made in USA and / or the word USA on the tongue of the shoe. In addition, they claim that the inside of the tongue of each of the [New Balance] the sneakers include representations that they are made in the United States, while the packaging of the sneakers has similar nicknames, including representations on the outside of the shoebox that the New Balance shoes are made in the states -United for over 75 years.

The problem, according to the complainants? Despite representing prominently[ing] that its sneakers are made in the USA, New Balances sneakers don’t quite match the bill since up to 30 percent of any individual sneakers would be made up of parts imported or produced using foreign labor . Since some of the manufacturing of its sneakers takes place outside the United States, the complainants argue that New Balances sneakers do not meet the legally established definition of Made in USA, which requires that products marketed as made in America or made in the United States must be made in whole or substantially all in the United States.

In other words, all important parts and treatments that go into the product must be of US origin, and the product must not contain any or negligible foreign content.

Pointing to a statement by the CEO of New Balances that the company imports the soles of its shoes and a report of the Wall Street Journal that New Balance sources its soles from two Chinese companies, and stressing that soles are an important aspect of shoes, and not far enough removed from the manufacturing process to be of little importance, the complainants contend. que New The Made in USA sales statements are false and misleading.

To make matters worse, Cristostomo et co. Allege New Balance knowingly flouting the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) Made in USA rules after the Federal Consumer Agency filed administrative action against it in 1996 for making misleading Made in USA claims about of his shoes, and subsequently reached a class action settlement regarding his Made in USA claims for consumers who purchased New Balance shoes between January 2012 and January 2019.

While New Balance clarifies its USA Made claims by including a fine print warning in parts of its website and under its packaging, complainants argue that this fine print is insufficient, as no reasonable consumer would expect. what the fine print on the underside of packaging or hidden in various places on a website contains language inconsistent with representations that the sneakers were made in the United States.

This is particularly problematic, complainants argue, given that consumers are willing to pay more for products labeled Made in USA, and indeed, in many cases, consumers prefer products made in America and are willing to pay a premium. supplement for this. With that in mind, the plaintiffs claim that if New Balance had disclosed that the sneakers were not in fact Made in the USA, they and other potential members of the group would not have purchased the sneakers or would have paid less for the sneakers than they did. ‘them. And so the plaintiffs and class members were harmed by the higher price they paid for the sneakers due to [New Balances] misrepresentation that the sneakers were made in the USA when they were not.

In light of the foregoing, the plaintiffs have made allegations of express warranty violation, violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, which governs warranties on consumer products, unjust enrichment, fraud and violation. of the unfair competition or trade laws of various states, and seek monetary damages, as well as a court order that certifies the class action they are proposing.

A New Balance representative told TFL in response to the complaint that the company “takes pride in our long-standing commitment to domestic manufacturing, it’s an important part of our heritage and culture,” noting that its ” Four New England-based factories currently employ approximately 1,000 Americans who work to produce our sneakers. In addition, the representative states, “New Balance seeks to be transparent in all communications with consumers, making it clear that when the national value is at least 70%, the brand’s shoes are labeled “Made in USA”.

The lawsuit follows criticism from New Balance this fall when Truth in Advertising, Inc. filed a complaint with the FTC, accusing New Balance of violating the Made in USA labeling rule by regulators and hurt consumers, as well as honest American companies trying to compete with one of the world’s largest manufacturers of athletic shoes, in the process. According to the September ad watchdog complaint, New Balance brazenly violated Made in USA origin laws, which prohibit labeling a product as Made in the USA unless final assembly or processing of the product. product takes place in the United States, all significant processing that goes into the product occurs in the United States, and all or substantially all of the ingredients or components of the product are made and originate in the United States

Not only does the case arise out of the action of Truth in Advertising, Inc., it comes in the wake of the FTC finalize a rule this summer, which officially adopts its long-standing guidelines for unqualified claims about a product’s “Made in USA” origin, and which authorizes monetary penalties of up to $ 43,280 for each violation of the Made standard. in USA.

As partners of Wiley, Maureen Thorson and Duane Pozza declared this summer, the rule that applies to products labeled as Made in USA, American made, Crafted in USA, etc. “Clearly applies to physical labels on a product or its packaging, but also extends to unqualified claims of American origin that appear in any” seal, mark, label or stamp “in” sales catalogs ” mail order ”and“ mail order promotional materials ”. as well as by e-mail or other electronic means ”, meaning that“ the rule seems to encompass complaints on websites ”.

The case is Matthew Cristostomo et al, v. New Balance Athletics, Inc., 1: 21-cv-12095 (D. Mass.)