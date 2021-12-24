Paul Silverman obituary – the Daily Journal

Paul silverman

Paul Silverman died on December 9, 2021 in Sun City Center, Florida, just a week after his 98th birthday. He is survived by a loving family: his wife of over 75 years, Tess; her children, Judith Potts, Terrie Silverman and Joel Silverman; her grandchildren Emily Potts, Carrie Cicuto and Hannah Silverman; and her great-grandchildren, Payton, Keira and Ellie. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a funny, generous, kind, honest and open-hearted human being with a deep sense of loyalty, caring and empathy for others.

Paul was born on December 2, 1923 in Vineland, New Jersey, the only child of Rose and Adolph Silverman, from whom he inherited his warmth, ethical values, sense of adventure, love of music and passion for travel. . He graduated from Vineland High School just before the start of World War II. He attended Pennsylvania Military College and after graduation was drafted into the Army Infantry. Subsequently, he was sent to Europe and to the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.

After returning to the United States, he was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. On the day of the VJ, August 15, 1945, he visited the YMHA in Louisville. It was there that he first laid eyes on Tess Taustine, the woman who would become his wife. She was a dark haired beauty, and it was love at first sight. After her release from the military, they were married in Louisville on June 25, 1946, also the birthdays of Tess’ parents, Dena, and Hugo. He was 21, she was 19. They began their life together in Vineland where they lived for over 50 years, raising three children and becoming active members of the community.

Paul’s parents started and developed a successful business, Silverman’s Men’s and Boy’s Store. When Paul returned to Vineland he joined his father in the family business and then took over when his father retired. The store, as our family called it, was like a home from home for Paul. His loyal employees were like family to him, as were many of the store’s customers. He treated everyone with fairness, respect and generosity. The business flourished until 1967 when a fire destroyed the building and inventory. It was a big blow, but Paul was resilient and imaginative. He quickly found work in another men’s clothing store, until he moved into real estate, banking, and equipment rental.

In addition to his commitment to family and business, Paul spent many years as a Scout Leader and was deeply dedicated to Troop 9 and its young Scouts. He and Tess were also active in the Jewish community and in related philanthropic endeavors.

Paul worked hard and also enjoyed his free time. He and Tess have traveled the world, and he also pursued his own interests, particularly sailing and skiing. He owned a small sailboat and was a member of the Union Lake Sailing Club. He’s taken his family on ski trips to the East Coast, but with his friends and occasionally with Tess he’s hit the trails of Colorado, Utah, and Europe. Years later, he didn’t complain about getting old, but expressed regret that he couldn’t ski anymore.

After a season as snowbirds, Paul and Tess moved to Sun City Center, Fla. In 2000, to the house where they have resided ever since. Sun City was perfect for their needs and lifestyle, and Paul was grateful every day that they made the decision to move there. They joined clubs, made friends, went to the gym or pool everyday, attended Florida Orchestra concerts and other cultural events, and got involved in volunteering, as they did. had done at Vineland.

Paul found his new second home at Sawdust Engineers, a woodworking club with plenty of space and every tool imaginable. Paul learned the trade himself and over the years he created many beautiful and functional pieces: benches, bookends, stools, toys, lazy susans, coasters and many cutting boards. Most people who knew Paul eventually received one of his creations because he loved to give them away. As his skills developed, he experimented with new techniques, continuing to create until his failing eyesight made him too difficult.

Over the past few years, Paul has struggled with a number of health issues that required constant management and accommodation. Even though it was disheartening, he never stopped trying to stay engaged with his family, friends and community, reaching out to people who needed help, learning new ways to move on. the time he himself learned how to use a tablet so he could listen to the music he loved on youtube – to exercise and do things to improve his health and functionality. In fact, he was getting ready for their daily trip to the pool when he fell home. The injuries from that fall led to his rapid decline and his death three days later.

The family does not ask for flowers and requests that donations in memory of Paul be made to:

The American Holocaust Museum: https://www.ushmm.org

Feed America: https://feedingtampabay.org/donate

Sun Downtown Emergency Squad: https://sccems.com/support-us/

or an agency of your choice serving people in a situation of food insecurity and housing. Thank you for your contribution to making Paul’s life richer and more meaningful.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, January 5 at 11 a.m., outdoors in Pineapple Square (a small courtyard adjacent to the shuffleboard courts) at the Sun City Community Center. Please wear a mask.