Fashion
Paul Silverman obituary – the Daily Journal
Paul silverman
Paul Silverman died on December 9, 2021 in Sun City Center, Florida, just a week after his 98th birthday. He is survived by a loving family: his wife of over 75 years, Tess; her children, Judith Potts, Terrie Silverman and Joel Silverman; her grandchildren Emily Potts, Carrie Cicuto and Hannah Silverman; and her great-grandchildren, Payton, Keira and Ellie. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a funny, generous, kind, honest and open-hearted human being with a deep sense of loyalty, caring and empathy for others.
Paul was born on December 2, 1923 in Vineland, New Jersey, the only child of Rose and Adolph Silverman, from whom he inherited his warmth, ethical values, sense of adventure, love of music and passion for travel. . He graduated from Vineland High School just before the start of World War II. He attended Pennsylvania Military College and after graduation was drafted into the Army Infantry. Subsequently, he was sent to Europe and to the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.
After returning to the United States, he was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. On the day of the VJ, August 15, 1945, he visited the YMHA in Louisville. It was there that he first laid eyes on Tess Taustine, the woman who would become his wife. She was a dark haired beauty, and it was love at first sight. After her release from the military, they were married in Louisville on June 25, 1946, also the birthdays of Tess’ parents, Dena, and Hugo. He was 21, she was 19. They began their life together in Vineland where they lived for over 50 years, raising three children and becoming active members of the community.
Paul’s parents started and developed a successful business, Silverman’s Men’s and Boy’s Store. When Paul returned to Vineland he joined his father in the family business and then took over when his father retired. The store, as our family called it, was like a home from home for Paul. His loyal employees were like family to him, as were many of the store’s customers. He treated everyone with fairness, respect and generosity. The business flourished until 1967 when a fire destroyed the building and inventory. It was a big blow, but Paul was resilient and imaginative. He quickly found work in another men’s clothing store, until he moved into real estate, banking, and equipment rental.
In addition to his commitment to family and business, Paul spent many years as a Scout Leader and was deeply dedicated to Troop 9 and its young Scouts. He and Tess were also active in the Jewish community and in related philanthropic endeavors.
Paul worked hard and also enjoyed his free time. He and Tess have traveled the world, and he also pursued his own interests, particularly sailing and skiing. He owned a small sailboat and was a member of the Union Lake Sailing Club. He’s taken his family on ski trips to the East Coast, but with his friends and occasionally with Tess he’s hit the trails of Colorado, Utah, and Europe. Years later, he didn’t complain about getting old, but expressed regret that he couldn’t ski anymore.
After a season as snowbirds, Paul and Tess moved to Sun City Center, Fla. In 2000, to the house where they have resided ever since. Sun City was perfect for their needs and lifestyle, and Paul was grateful every day that they made the decision to move there. They joined clubs, made friends, went to the gym or pool everyday, attended Florida Orchestra concerts and other cultural events, and got involved in volunteering, as they did. had done at Vineland.
Paul found his new second home at Sawdust Engineers, a woodworking club with plenty of space and every tool imaginable. Paul learned the trade himself and over the years he created many beautiful and functional pieces: benches, bookends, stools, toys, lazy susans, coasters and many cutting boards. Most people who knew Paul eventually received one of his creations because he loved to give them away. As his skills developed, he experimented with new techniques, continuing to create until his failing eyesight made him too difficult.
Over the past few years, Paul has struggled with a number of health issues that required constant management and accommodation. Even though it was disheartening, he never stopped trying to stay engaged with his family, friends and community, reaching out to people who needed help, learning new ways to move on. the time he himself learned how to use a tablet so he could listen to the music he loved on youtube – to exercise and do things to improve his health and functionality. In fact, he was getting ready for their daily trip to the pool when he fell home. The injuries from that fall led to his rapid decline and his death three days later.
The family does not ask for flowers and requests that donations in memory of Paul be made to:
The American Holocaust Museum: https://www.ushmm.org
Feed America: https://feedingtampabay.org/donate
Sun Downtown Emergency Squad: https://sccems.com/support-us/
or an agency of your choice serving people in a situation of food insecurity and housing. Thank you for your contribution to making Paul’s life richer and more meaningful.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, January 5 at 11 a.m., outdoors in Pineapple Square (a small courtyard adjacent to the shuffleboard courts) at the Sun City Community Center. Please wear a mask.
Posted on December 23, 2021
Published in the Daily Journal
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailyjournal.com/obituaries/vdj042319
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]