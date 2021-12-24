Fashion
Macy’s Last Minute Gift Sale until December 23 :: WRAL.com
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them.
Macy’s Hosts Last Minute Gift Sale until December 23 with exceptional offers up to 75% off! You’ll find a Cuisinart knife set for $ 14.99, a cast iron skillet for $ 9.99, sneakers from $ 25, beauty sets from $ 25 and up!
Coupon: Use promo code GIFT for 15-20% off your purchase until December 23, 2021. See coupon details on their website. Coupon is not valid on limited time specials.
Free delivery: Get free shipping with a $ 25 purchase. You can also get free shipping when you choose Pick Up at Checkout to get your order online in-store or curbside. For many items, same day pickup is available.
Same day shipping: Until 12/23, place an online order of $ 25 or more before noon and it will arrive the same day for a shipping charge of just $ 5 in participating regions.
See all the offers on Macys.com HERE!
Best deals
* Enchanted Cook With Color 4-Pc. The mixing bowl set is $ 9.99 (reg. $ 30)!
* Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic Covered Cutlery Set with Blade Guard is just $ 14.99 (reg. $ 40)!
* Sheets, blankets, throws, quilts and more are on sale for up to 70% off HERE!
* Small kitchen appliances, cookware, knives and more are on sale for up to 65% off HERE!
* Beauty and fragrance gift sets for women and men are on sale starting at $ 25, including top brands like Lancome, Clinique, Armani, MAC, Dior, Estee Lauder, Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, English Laundry, Donna Karan, Jimmy Choo, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Prada and more!
* Top brand sneakers for adults and children start at $ 25!
* Matching family pajamas are on sale including various themes (Christmas, Hanukkah, winter, plaid, family and more)
* Beauty, Perfume and Food Advent calendars are on sale starting at $ 7.80 (reg. $ 26)!
* Gourmet Food and Candy is on sale for up to 60% off including Harry & David Moose Munch (in many flavors), Frango Chocolates, Hickory Farms Gift Boxes, Macy’s Candy Kitchen, Qi Teas, Baskets- food gifts and more!
* FAO Schwarz toys are on sale for up to 60% off starting at $ 7.99 (reg. $ 29.99)
Macy’s Money: If you won Macy’s money last week, it’s now valid to redeem it from December 17-24, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.wral.com/macys-last-minute-gift-sale-through-today-dec-23-up-to-75-off-beauty-comforters-fragrance-toys-jewelry-kitchen-clothes/20022426/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]