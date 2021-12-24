Look festive in five minutes! | Fashion trends





Whether you’re having a Christmas at work or painting the city red, the one thing you can’t miss when marking Christmas is with your OOTD (outfit of the day). Now, fashion doesn’t have to be a problem. It is a myth that in order to look exquisite, you have to put in a lot of effort. Just with the right kind of effort along with a touch of intelligence and guidance, one can get the most out of their December wardrobe. And while two-minute noodles can be delicious, the five-minute fashion can also be easy on the eyes. Fashion is subjective, however, a little maxim doesn’t hurt. Break the archaic rules For my quick five minute Christmas look, I obviously had to have some red. I took a red angrakha peplum blouse and paired it with black slit front pants. Add gold accessories and don’t forget the reindeer horns, says Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar from Mumbai. Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar, Mumbai, thechubbytwirler Quick advice: Many portly women are reluctant to wear bold solid colors like red, but ladies, stop avoiding cuts, silhouettes and colors because of archaic fashion rules. We don’t do that anymore! Remember to keep everything else in your look (while opting for bold colors) very neutral, whether black or beige, white or cream. Leave it bling! For Shaurya Sanadhya Tulshyan, Christmas is all about bright colors and bling. I used a red satin shirt with a gold and black sequin skirt. It’s simple but impactful and how. The set is all about a glam look perfect for a holiday party. Plus, never forget your accessories, it instantly enhances the whole look. I used a gold necklace, earrings and rings to add some oomph to the look, says the 29-year-old from Pune. Shaurya Sanadhya Tulshyan, 29, Pune, @shauryasanadhya Style mantra: Go for shades of red and lots of bling to stick to the Christmas spirit and add your touch. Just be comfortable in whatever you choose, because that’s what will make the look stand out even more. Gender neutral all the way Mridul Madhok, a fashion influencer who keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi loves to experiment, even if that means removing outfits from the women’s section. Keeping the old red theme in mind, I used a black and red sweater with a cute guy in the middle to add that Christmas touch. I paired it with wide pants with solid black contrast stitching. I topped it with a brown fur jacket, which is from the women’s section. Because why not? I finished my look with white high top shoes and no winter look is complete without accessories. A few rings and sunglasses will make you stand out, says the 25-year-old. Mantra style: Fashion has no genre. It’s about playing with fire. If you like something, wear it. It is that simple. Solid & bright Twin brothers Amaan and Armaan showing off their brotherhood during the pairing is one thing. For a quick, classy and suave Christmas look, we opted for solid colored jackets and pants in red and green. Why reserve red and green only for decoration? We paired it with sunglasses and used a basic white t-shirt on the inside. Twinning and complementarity! says Armaan, 22. Style mantra: Do not hesitate to play with different outfits and original colors.

