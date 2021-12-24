Zendaya steals the show at Spider-Man premiere in a web-like dress





ZENDAYA steals the show at the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in a web-like dress. The American actress, 25, who plays MJ in the Marvel movie, was unmasked while posing with her boyfriend Tom Holland, 25, who plays the superhero. 3 Zendaya steals the show at Spider-Man: No Way Home world premiere Credit: Getty Images – Getty 3 The couple Zendaya and Tom Holland are the co-stars of the film Credit: La Méga Agence Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, known as Zendaya, is known as a biracial singer, actress, and model who is one of six siblings. The native Californian first rose to prominence opposite Bella Thorne on the Disney Channel dance sitcom Shake It Up – where the couple played best friends from 2010 to 2013. Since then, she has gained 99.4 million people on Instagram and has her own app as well as a clothing line called Daya by Zendaya. The starlet made history by becoming the youngest woman to win the Emmy Award for Best Actress on September 20, 2020. Zendaya and Tom first sparked dating rumors in 2017 after appearing in Spiderman: Homecoming together. An insider told People magazine at the time that “they started seeing each other while they were filming” Spider-Man. “ Singer Madison Beer, 22, was among the red carpet VIPs at the screening in Los Angeles. She was discovered at the age of 12 by Justin Bieber after uploading a cover of Etta James’ song At Last to YouTube. But the New York-born singer believed her dreams were over when she left the company a few years later from Scooter Braun, former Taylor Swift manager, and was abandoned by her record company. But now, at age 21, she says that experience made her stronger and helped her become the artist she has become. 3 Singer Madison Beer, 22, was among the red carpet VIPs at the screening in Los Angeles Credit: AP Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters sooner than expected We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the Sun News Bureau?

