It was special: Trent Frazier ends Braggin ‘Rights career dominant in season five in Illinois

Trent Frazier celebrates after scoring three points in the first half of Illinois’ 88-63 win over Missouri in St. Louis on Wednesday. Frazier closed his Braggin ‘Rights career with a bang, scoring 15 points to end the Illini’s three-game losing streak in the rivalry streak.

With just over two minutes to go and the starters leaving the field to a chorus of cheers and applause from Illini fans, it was starting to feel real.

Although Illinois led by up to 37 points in the second half, games are never over until the final bell rings. Netting their first Braggin Rights victory since 2017, the Illini dominated in the second half to an 88-63 beating from the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis on Wednesday, the biggest margin of victory in the rivalry series since 2005.

While the win was special for every Illinois player, coach, staff, and fan, it was just a little sweeter for fifth-year senior Trent Frazier, who earned his first victory against Missouri since his first. season.

It’s special, Frazier said of the win. Obviously the last few years have been difficult, but I think tonight we have done a great job. We fought tonight. They threw their punches, but we reacted well.

As soon as the trophy was brought onto the field, there was only one player who was going to get their hands on it first: Frazier.

When that clock hit zero tonight, it was special to hold this trophy, Frazier said.

Frazier played a big part in the victory, scoring a 3-point score just under five minutes into the game, which was already the Illinis’ fourth triple of the night, to open an early 14-6 advantage. .

Seven minutes later, the Florida native came back strong, this time on the defensive end of the field, grabbing a steal, though an 11-0 run in Missouri squeezed what was once a 17-point lead in Illinois just six minutes in six minutes. play in the first half.

Closing the half with a bang, Frazier got hot from the depths, hitting two treys, one of which came from nearly 30 feet, in less than a minute as the Illini used a 9-1 run for regain a double-digit lead before Half-time.

I came to this university to play these types of games, Frazier said. These types of environments, you know, it’s fun having the Illini Nation behind our back, screaming at us and cheering us on. It’s a fun game, it’s special to be a part of this game and this environment and I live for those moments.

Frazier continued his hot streak early in the second half, reversing two 2-point deep shots before grabbing an offensive rebound and finding a wide-open Alfonso Plummer, who landed a triple in the opening 90 seconds of the half time.

He wasn’t finished yet, however, as Frazier found Kofi Cockburn, who threw one of his two emphatic dunks one minute apart as Illinois started a 12-0 run to open the second. halftime and extend his lead to 26. points.

Although he had a somewhat leisurely end to the game, or at least by his standards, Frazier registered one more assist and made a contested layup to end his last Braggin Rights game with 15 points, three Assists, two rebounds and a steal while shooting 60% from the field.

Although Frazier went 2-3 in the series during his five-year college career, he couldn’t be happier to end his time in Illinois on a high note after three years of misery against Missouri.

We had to bring it back to Champaign this year. Our last time, our opportunity to bring home the trophy. It was special to be there.

