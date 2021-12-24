The pandemic has put school dress codes into perspective: “We want control of our lives.” | Ap

The first day of school this year proved to be a pivotal moment for 13-year-old Sophia Trevino, and not just because it marked the beginning of the end of her college career.

Trevino, along with more than a dozen other girls, says she was disciplined shortly after arriving that day at the Cobb County, Georgia campus. The tips of her longest fingers had extended beyond a hole in her jeans, meaning her carefully selected outfit approved by her mom and friends violated the school dress code.

The schools’ strict application of this seemingly arbitrary policy did not suit Trevino. What was so bad about ripped jeans? Why were the girls distinguished? Why were masks optional in her neighborhood when some other clothing was not?

If masks are our choice, so should the clothes on our bodies be, Trevino said. When the school offered distance learning during the early days of the pandemic, she regularly wore shorts and had grown used to being comfortable.

Trevino, with the help of his mother, launched a petition in August challenging the policy, eventually garnering nearly 5,000 signatures. They also made shirts denouncing dress codes as sexist, racist and classist; every Friday, Trevino and his friends, including boys, wore the shirts in protest. His campaign captured the attention of local and national media.

Dress codes have long been a galvanizing issue among college students. In 2021, that activism resurfaced, this time intensified by politicized debates swirling in education, as well as the revelation of the pandemic era of children they can learn in just about any outfit.

After months of distance learning and the more relaxed dress standards that came with it, students are more inclined to question certain dress requirements. They are also more aware of the power of their voice and the equity implications of school policies, amid intensified debate on topics ranging from critical race theory to the rights of trans students.

Then there’s the standoff over mask requirements, which in some states have been banned or, in some districts, ignored. The Cobb County School Board has made masks optional, emphasizing for Trevino how double standards are built into dress codes.

Young people understand that (dress codes are) a form of control over their identity, their personality and other much bigger and more important things, said Shauna Pomerantz, a professor at Brock University in Ontario who studies youth and dress codes.

Dress rules, she said, relate to issues of gender, race and class, and the idea that looking white, middle-class, and straight is the best, most appropriate, and the most appropriate. more professional.

Dress codes: a self-fulfilling prophecy

Proponents say dress codes allow students to focus on their learning while preparing them for the professional world. They can also help keep students safe, supporting supporters, including banning clothing that contains hate speech, for example, or signals gang affiliation.

At the start of this school year, districts sent letters and held council meetings to reinforce or emphasize student dress codes. In some cases, school leaders also reminded staff of their dress codes.

Administrators may feel particularly inclined to apply these standards this school year.

For starters, mask requirements may mean student appearances are already under closer scrutiny. (At least one school system has actually attempted to add a mask mandate to its dress code, in part to depoliticize the demands.) Additionally, many students are still adjusting to school formalities and struggling with the trauma of the pandemic. Dress codes, according to the reflection, can help instill a sense of structure.

But many critics have said clothing policies tend to target certain groups, typically girls, children of color and gender nonconforming students, while making them scapegoats for issues beyond their control.

Dress codes often rationalize, explicitly or implicitly, that certain outfits can be awkward for boys. It sends the message to girls that what they wear is more important than what they think, said Sabrina Bernadel, a member of the National Womens Law Center.

Analyzing the dress code policies of around two dozen New Hampshire districts, a 2020 study found that these policies are much more likely to target girls than boys. This puts the blame for male urges on women to resolve, said Todd DeMitchell, professor emeritus of education and labor law at the University of New Hampshire, who co-authored the study.

According to DeMitchell, dress codes in turn become a self-fulfilling prophecy: In an effort to deexualize girls, school dress codes often end up sexualizing them by focusing on how their bodies can arouse their peers.

And not all girls are treated the same, experts say. Those who are fatter or black tend to be penalized at higher rates than their leaner white peers, either because they are more developed (meaning they are more likely to have a cleavage, for example) or that they are perceived as more sexual.

Black girls are often watched (for dress code violations) because they are adults, Bernadel said. They are considered older, better informed sexually; their body is more curved. So we punish that.

Pandemic learning highlights double standards in dress codes

The Warren County School District in North Carolina decided to eliminate its uniform requirement earlier this year after realizing it exacerbated the problems it was trying to tackle. The district had adopted this requirement in an attempt to save families money and reduce discipline problems. But when the pandemic struck, parents came out saying the uniforms created financial burdens, rather than removing them, said Keith Sutton, the acting superintendent.

Schools in Warren County, he said, have replaced uniforms with a gender-neutral dress code that avoids punitive measures but encourages students to dress appropriately. Prohibited clothing includes slippers, halter tops, lounge pants, and clothing with vulgar, profane, racist or suggestive words or images.

We have seen the socio-emotional impact on students coming out of the pandemic. … Having to worry about a particular (uniform) is one less thing they have to consider, said Sutton, who will begin his tenure as permanent superintendent in January. Encouraged them, supported them, developed a state of mind, … prepared them in a way that helped them determine what is professional and casual attire.

Sutton believes the reform would have happened without the pandemic, but e-learning has sped it up just as dress codes in the corporate world have been relaxed as a result of remote working.

Finding a balance between structure and equity is especially important as students continue to transition to in-person learning. Students may have learned to wear spaghetti straps and leggings at home without them getting in the way of their lessons. They may also be grappling with the residual trauma of the pandemic. The last thing they need is to be disciplined about their outfits.

People are realizing that punitive dress codes and other kinds of appearance policies really have little to no educational purpose … especially when faced with a global health crisis, said Bernadel of National Womens Law. Center. They are starting to see that what is important is keeping the students safe and making sure they are able to learn, not watch their appearance.

For young people, the question is symbolic, said Pomerantz. The dress code issue has really crystallized for so many young people that they have political interests and are ready to fight for something, she said.

And this fight may seem particularly urgent amid larger social calculations about gender, race and identity.

Students are now much more susceptible to discrimination based on gender and race, Galen Sherwin, senior counsel for the ACLUs Womens Rights Project, said in a recent press appeal.

The ACLU is involved in dress code lawsuits that are currently pending in court. In a lawsuit, three families are suing a charter school whose now suspended dress code required girls to wear sweaters, skirts or skorts. That action is now before the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which heard oral argument this month.

Separately, the ACLU has sent letters to various Florida school districts urging them to revise their dress codes. One such district, St. Johns County, south of Jacksonville, has notoriously photoshopped directory photos to cover girls’ chests.

In other places, from Southern California to Chicago, students, like Trevino, have demonstrated and started petitions challenging the dress codes of their schools. (Many have been sanctioned, even detained, for their participation.)

Canada has seen a wave of student-led dress code protests in recent years, including a high-profile campaign that resulted in reform of Toronto’s dress policy. This policy is now a model for student activists, including Trevino.

Trevinos’ school has yet to change its policy on paper, she said, but nowadays staff barely enforce it, which she says is at least in part a response to his activism. And she hopes the fight continues as her peers across the country follow in her footsteps.

We are getting older, she says, and we want to be in control of our lives.

Contact Alia Wong at (202) 507-2256 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @aliaemily.